Andy Samberg’s Best ‘Saturday Night Live’ Digital Shorts, Ranked

6 / 6

It’s hard to beat a classic. If your SNL Digital Short has its own Wikipedia page, you did something right. This is the one that really kicked the popularity of the shorts and put SNL on the viral map as an outlet for Internet videos. While it wasn’t the first-ever digital short—it was the second one—it’s the video that made Samberg a breakout star on SNL and had people buzzing everywhere. With rap references about The Chronicles of Narnia, Magnolia cupcakes, Red Vines, Yahoo! Maps, and more, the song became instantly iconic.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!