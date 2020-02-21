Andy Samberg’s Best ‘Saturday Night Live’ Digital Shorts, Ranked

3 / 6

While Samberg is most associated with SNL Digital Shorts, the other person that’s probably most well-known for being connected to the series is music superstar Justin Timberlake. The singer starred with Samberg in the iconic “Dick in a Box” sketch (more on that below) and created another iconic one with “Motherlover” after it. Wearing some ridiculous suits and facial hair (again), the two parody ‘90s R&B musicians and bring in Susan Sarandon and Patricia Clarkson as the mothers they celebrate for Mother’s Day.

