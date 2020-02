4 / 6

Another one of Samberg’s early SNL Digital Shorts featured a future Academy Award winner in Natalie Portman, playing against type by breaking out into a rap song to talk about how she spends her days. Samberg has some hilarious moments in this one, but it’s Portman who really steals the show, proving to everyone she could change careers if she really wanted to.

