Inside Look at the 8th Annual Culinary Kick-Off, Presented by Porsche

What happens when you combine fast cars, cuisine prepared by world-class chefs, and fine wine? You get one killer Super Bowl kick-off party. It was no surprise Porsche threw one of the best parties ahead of Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, hosting the 8th Annual Culinary Kick-Off™, covered by Men’s Journal and US Weekly.

Aside from amping up Super Bowl festivities, the annual social-fundraising event helps raise funds for culinary students through the Culinary Kickoff™ Scholarship Fund, as well as The Culinary Institute of America.

The Culinary Kick-Off™ drew some of the world’s finest chefs (10 in all) including Charlie Palmer, Michael Mina, Roy Choi, and Lasheeda Perry. Guests enjoyed interactive food tastings and wine pairings, plus live musical performances.

There were plenty of celebrities and star athletes in attendance including Justin Watson, former NFL running back for the St. Louis Rams, who’s become a social justice warrior, dedicating over 25 percent of proceeds from his B.L.Q.K. Coffee (Building a Legacy of Queen and Kings) to social initiatives within the Black community. Charles Woodson, one of the NFL’s most decorated players and the only collegiate defensive back to ever win the Heisman Trophy, was front and center, pouring his Intercept Wine and Woodson Bourbon Whiskey for the crowd.

Of course, the night wouldn’t have been complete without a night-time track ride in a Porsche 911 Carrera. Professional drive coaches took guests for 911 Demonstration Laps on the Experience Center’s track—catering speed to comfort level (slow, medium, or fast).

Porsche secured the win on what was one of the most memorable Super Bowl parties in 2022! They’ve set a high bar for Super Bowl LVII in Las Vegas next year.

