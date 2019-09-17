Next month, hundreds of items belonging to celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain will be auctioned off, with much of the proceeds going to his family, as well as a scholarship to the Culinary Institute of America, according to the New York Times. The auction will be held online and will run from October 9 to 22.

Among the items that will be auctioned off include paintings, books, records, manuscripts, clothing, as well as a custom-made Bob Kramer chef’s knife, which is worth around $6,000, according to CNN. Overall, the collection of items is worth around $400,000, according to Marilyn White, a spokeswoman for Lark Mason Associates, who will oversee the auction.

Some of the items in the auction include a Peter Lovig Nielsen desk where Bourdain used to write, a U.S. Navy jacket Bourdain received as a gift in 2006, the painting “Lizard Lounge” by Ralph Steadman, the painting “The sky is falling, I am learning to live with it” by John Lurie, and a sculpture of the Michelin man.

There will be exhibits as part of the auction held in New York, Savannah, Georgia, and New Braunfels, Texas that will showcase some of the items.

The proceeds of the auction will be split between Bourdain’s family, with 60 percent going to his wife, Ottavia Busia and daughter Ariane, while the rest will go into the Culinary Institute of America scholarship. The new scholarship will be named for Boudain and will allow students to “spend a semester abroad or to study international topics.”

Bourdain, who won numerous awards while hosting the series Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, died in 2018 while working on the show in France.