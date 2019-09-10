



Tired of the usual lineup of streaming services? You’re in luck: Apple’s getting into the game this year. The tech giant is launching its Apple TV Plus streaming service on November 1, the company announced at an event in September. The new service will cost $4.99 per month and you can start with a seven-day free trial.

At the September event, Apple also announced details about the new Apple Watch series 5 and the new iPhone. The Apple TV Plus service will be available in over 150 countries and feature numerous original shows, including The Morning Show starring Steve Carrell, Reese Witherspoon, and Jennifer Aniston, as well as See, an action/sci-fi series starring Jason Momoa, and For All Mankind, a space drama with Joel Kinnaman.

The launch will mark Apple’s debut in creating original TV shows for its own service, and it puts the company in direct competition with more established players like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon. Apple TV Plus will be priced at $4.99 per month, Apple announced on September 10. It’s not clear if Apple will release weekly episodes of each show (like Hulu does) or drop entire seasons at once (like Netflix).

Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Apple TV Plus

Release Date: Apple TV Plus will debut worldwide on November 1.

Apple TV Plus will debut worldwide on November 1. Pricing: Apple TV Plus will start at $4.99 per month and a seven-day free trial.

Apple TV Plus will start at $4.99 per month and a seven-day free trial. Shows That Debut on November 1: When Apple TV Plus launches, these shows will be available to stream (info courtesy of Apple from their event release): See, an action/sci-fi series starring Jason Momoa that takes place “600 years in the future after a virus has decimated humankind and rendered the remaining population blind. When all humanity has lost the sense of sight, humans must adapt and find new ways to survive.” For All Mankind, a space drama starring Joel Kinnaman as Edward Baldwin, a NASA astronaut in a parallel world where the Soviet Union was the first country to land on the moon. The Morning Show, starring Steve Carrell, Reese Witherspoon, and Jennifer Aniston as anchors who work for a morning TV news show and “explores the world of morning news and the ego, ambition and the misguided search for power behind the people who help America wake up in the morning.” Dickinson, starring Halie Steinfeld in “a darkly comedic coming-of-age story, explores the constraints of society, gender and family through the lens of rebellious young poet, Emily Dickinson.” Other Series Include: The Elephant Queen, documentary; a reboot of Ghostwriter for kids; Snoopy in Space animated series; and the children’s show Helpsters.

When Apple TV Plus launches, these shows will be available to stream (info courtesy of Apple from their event release): Future Shows on Apple TV Plus: Future shows coming to the service will include: Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories, a reboot of the classic series. Truth Be Told starring Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul that “explores America’s obsession with true crime podcasts and navigates urgent concerns about privacy, media and race”. Home, a docu-series about amazing houses. Servant, from M. Night Shyamalan, which is “a new psychological thriller follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.”

Future shows coming to the service will include: How to Watch Apple TV Plus: If you subscribe, you’ll be able to watch the Apple TV Plus shows online and offline, without any ads. You also can watch on demand, on the Apple TV app, on select Samsung smart TVs, and it will also come to Amazon Fire TV, LG, Roku, Sony and VIZIO platforms in the future.

Apple is not the only company debuting a streaming platform this fall, either: Disney will launch its Disney+ streaming service in November with a price point of $6.99 per month. Bloomberg and The Verge report that Apple is spending $6 billion on creating original content for its service—a lot of money, to be sure, but it pales in comparison to the $14 billion Netflix will spend on programming this year.

The new Apple platform will tie into Apple’s existing TV app, and it will also be available on other third-party services like Roku and Amazon Fire TV.