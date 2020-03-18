If you’ve already watched everything on your favorite streaming services while staying at home lately, April will see a host of new titles hitting services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

Here are all the new series and films you can watch next month.

Some of the notable TV shows and movies include:

Extraction (Netflix): Chris Hemsworth trades in Thor’s hammer for this new action film to play Tyler Rake, a mercenary on the black market who is tasked with saving the kidnapped son of an international crime lord. Directed by stuntman and stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave, who worked on Marvel films like Avengers: Endgame, Deadpool 2, Thor: Ragnarok, and Captain America: Civil War, the film also stars David Harbour (Stranger Things) in a key role. Harbour will be making his own Marvel Cinematic Universe debut when he stars in Black Widow, and it’s possible he could interact with Hemsworth’s Thor in future films. This “action-packed” film was written by Joe Russo, half of the Russo Brothers directing duo who handled the Avengers saga for Marvel.

Chris Hemsworth plays a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the most deadly mission of his career. Get your first look at Extraction (via @usatodaylife) premiering April 24 pic.twitter.com/s2G8XiYcBD — Netflix US (@netflix) February 18, 2020

Earth Month Collection (Disney+): Disney+ will celebrate Earth Month in April with a curated collection of documentaries, series, and films from National Geographic and Disneynature, including Monkey Kingdom, America’s National Parks, Wild Yellowstone, JANE, Before the Flood, and Planet of the Birds. See the full list of titles below.

Coffee & Kareem (Netflix): “A Detroit cop reluctantly teams with his girlfriend’s 11-year-old son to clear his name and take down the city’s most ruthless criminal. Ed Helms and Taraji P. Henson star.”

What to do when you’re 12 and don’t like your mom’s new boyfriend? Hire a criminal to scare him off. And *then* team-up with said boyfriend to fight bad guys after accidentally exposing a crime syndicate (whoops). At least that’s what happens in COFFEE & KAREEM. On Netflix 4/3. pic.twitter.com/Iag2tfGKop — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) March 10, 2020

Community (Netflix) – The acclaimed comedy TV series will have all six seasons coming to Netflix on April 1.

Here’s a look at everything new coming to streaming services in April 2020:

Netflix

April 1

Community

Sunderland ‘Till I Die (Season 2)

April 3

Coffee & Kareem

Money Heist / La Casa De Papel (Part 4)

April 7

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 (Part 3)

April 10

Brews Brother (Season 1)

April 17

Earth and Blood / La Terre et le Sang (French Movie)

Sergio

April 24

After Life

Extraction

April 30

The Victims’ Game

Amazon Prime

April 1

30 Beats (2012)

52 Pick-Up (1986)

A Simple Plan (1998)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Brooklyn’s Finest (2009)

Carrie (1976)

Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)

Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)

Drugstore Cowboys (1989)

Escape from New York (1981)

Eye for an Eye (1996)

Flashback (1990)

For a Few Dollars More (1967)

Fred 3: Camp Fred (2012)

Fred: Night of the Living Fred (2011)

Fred: The Movie (2010)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Funny About Love (1990)

Gamer (2009)

Hangman (2017)

Hellbenders 3D (2012)

Internal Affairs (1990)

Kickboxer (1989)

Ladybugs (1992)

Life Stinks (1991)

Marathon Man (1976)

Married to the Mob (1988)

Meatballs (1979)

Miami Blues (1990)

Mystery Team (2009)

Mystic River (2003)

Paranormal Activity (2007)

Philadelphia (1993)

Prancer (1989)

Project Nim (2011)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Red State (2012)

Salsa (1988)

Shanghai Surprise (1986)

She’s Having a Baby (1988)

Sleepers (1996)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Snake Eyes (1998)

Spaceballs (1987)

Stand Up Guys (2012)

Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

Superstar (1999)

Tenderness (2009)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)

The Big Wedding (2013)

The Conspirator (2011)

The Dogs of War (1981)

The Foot Fist Way (2008)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The King of Comedy (1982)

The Man in the Moon (1991)

The Marc Pease Experience (2009)

The Phantom (1996)

The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999)

The Replacements (2000)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

The Winning Season (2010)

Throw Momma from the Train (1987)

Trading Mom (1984)

Troy (2004)

Up in Smoke (1978)

Uptown Girls (2003)

Warpath (1951)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

Wishmaster (1997)

Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies (1999)

Wishmaster 3: Beyond the Gates of Hell (2001)

Wishmaster 4: The Prophecy Fulfilled (2002)

April 2

Chavela (2017)

April 10

Hours (2013)

April 12

I Can Do Bad All by Myself (2009)

April 15

Fame (2009)

April 18

Aida’s Secrets (2016)

April 25

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall (2017)

Disney+

Disneynature:

African Cats

Chimpanzee

Bears

Born in China

Crimson Wing

Monkey Kingdom

Wings of Life

National Geographic:

America’s National Parks

Wild Yellowstone

The Flood

JANE

Before the Flood

Planet of the Birds

Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures

Kingdom of the White Wolf

Tree Climbing Lions

Hostile Planet

Wild Russia

One Strange Rock

Giants of the Deep Blue

Kingdom of the Blue Whale

Great Migrations

Earth Live

Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise

Into the Grand Canyon

April 1

Doctor Doolittle

April 3

A Tale of Two Critters

In a Nutshell

Don’s Fountain of Youth

Donald’s Dog Laundry

Double Dribble

Dragon Around

Elmer Elephant

Fish Hooks (S1-3)

How to Play Football

Lambert, The Sheepish Lion

On Ice

Out of Scale

Penguins

Pluto’s Party

Sea Scouts

Sonny with a Chance (S1-3)

The Boy Who Talked to Badgers

The New Neighbor

The Small One

The Straight Story

Disney+ Originals

Life on the Edge – “Penguins Behind the Scenes”

Dolphin Reef

Diving with Dolphins – “Dolphin Reef Behind the Scenes”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Episode 707 – “Dangerous Debt” – Episodes continue weekly

April 10

Life Below Zero (S14)

Paradise Island (S1)

Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals (S1)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (S5)

Tut’s Treasures: Hidden Secrets (S1)

April 12

PJ Masks (S3)

April 17

Brain Games (S8)

Let’s Stick Together

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (S1-2)

Pluto’s Purchase

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S16)

April 19

Just Roll with It (S1)

April 20

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S1)

April 22

Fury Files

Jane Goodall: The Hope

April 23

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (S3)

April 24

America’s Funniest Home Videos (S12-19, 23)

Man in Space

Mars and Beyond

The Olympic Elk

April 30

National Treasure

Hulu

Movies

A Kind Of Murder (4/20)

A Teacher (4/15)

Abominable (4/24)

Bangkok Dangerous (4/1)

Bend It Like Beckham (4/1)

Blazing Saddles (4/1)

Cunningham (4/23)

Diary of a Hitman (4/1)

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who (4/1)

Dr. T. and the Women (4/1)

Footloose (4/29)

Free Birds (4/1)

Fun in Acapulco (4/1)

Gator (4/1)

Get Smart (4/1)

Gods and Monsters (4/1)

Gorky Park (4/1)

Harry Benson: Shoot First (4/16)

Hud (4/1)

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (4/1)

Kill Bill: Volume 2 (4/1)

Let Me In (4/1)

Little Joe (4/9)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (4/1)

Misery (4/1)

Moll Flanders (4/1)

Paranormal Activity 3 (4/20)

Parasite (4/8)

Phone Booth (4/1)

Repentance (4/1)

Risky Business (4/1)

Romancing the Stone (4/1)

Shirley Valentine (4/1)

Spider-Man (4/1)

The Ant Bully (4/1)

The Book Of Eli (4/1)

The Boost (4/1)

The Chumscrubber (4/1)

The Eternal (4/1)

The Full Monty (4/1)

The Jewel of the Nile (4/1)

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (4/1)

The Messenger (4/15)

The Mexican (4/1)

The Sender (4/1)

The X-Files: I Want to Believe (4/1)

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (4/1)

Unlocked (4/14)

Vault (4/14)

Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter (4/1)

Who Let The Dogs Out (4/1)

Zombieland (4/1)

TV

2020 Billboard Music Awards: Special (4/30)

60 Days In: Narcoland: Season 1 (4/1)

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?: Season 4 (4/1)

Alone: Season 6 (4/1)

Breaking Amish: Seasons 2-3 (4/1)

Bring It!: Season 5 (4/1)

Chopped: Season 36 (4/1)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Season 12 (4/1)

Dance Moms: Seasons 2 & 6 (4/1)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Seasons 27–29 (4/1)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Season 3 (4/1)

Fast N’ Loud: Season 13 (4/1)

Fixer Upper (How We Got to Here: Looking Back on Fixer Upper): Special (4/1)

Forged in Fire: Season 6 (4/1)

Future Man: Season 3 (4/3)

Gold Medal Families: Season 1 (4/1)

Hidden Potential: Season 1 (4/1)

House Hunters: Season 120 (4/1)

Kabukicho Sherlock: Season 1 (4/1)

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole: Season 1 (4/1)

Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life: Season 2a (4/9)

Little Women: Atlanta: Season 5 (4/1)

Little Women: LA: Seasons 7 & 8 (4/1)

Love It or List It: Season 14 (4/1)

Married at First Sight: Season 9 (4/1)

Marrying Millions: Season 1 (4/1)

Mrs. America: Series Premiere (4/15)

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic en Español: Season 9B (4/12)

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic: Season 9B (4/12)

No Guns Life: Season 1 (4/7)

Property Brothers: Seasons 10 & 11 (4/1)

Real Housewives of Potomac: Season 4 (4/10)

Siren: Season 3 Premiere (4/3)

Songland: Season 2 Premiere (4/14)

Special-7: Season 1 (4/22)

Taken at Birth: Season 1 (4/1)

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart: Series Premiere (4/14)

The Baker and the Beauty: Series Premiere (4/14)

The Family Chantel: Season 1 (4/1)

The Food That Built America: Season 1 (4/1)

The Kitchen: Seasons 16 – 18 (4/1)

The Masked Singer: Sing-Along Spectacular: Special (4/15)

Til Death Do Us Part: Season 1 (4/1)

Too Cautious Hero: Season 1 (4/6)

TRANsitioning: Season 1 (4/1)

What We Do In The Shadows: Season 2 Premiere (4/16)

Who Wants to be a Millionaire?: Series Premiere (4/9)

Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell: Season 4 (4/3)

Tubi

Adore

Airplane II: The Sequel

And So It Goes

The Big Short

Blood Diamond

Bullet To The Head

Cellular

The Conjuring

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Edge of Darkness (2010)

Escape From Planet Earth

The Family

Free Birds

Head Of State

Hector And The Search For Happiness

Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back

The Last Witch Hunter

Monster Trucks

Rock Dog

Set It Off

Shaft (2000)

Shrek Forever After

Total Recall

Universal Soldier

Urge

