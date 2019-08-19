Are These ‘Breaking Bad’ Stars Potential Options for Marvel’s Next ‘X-Men’ Movie? Here’s What Know (and Don’t)

Could the next X-Men project have some new ‘Bad’ guys involved? Reports have been circulating that Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Giancarlo Esposito are being eyed for roles in upcoming projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to We Got This Covered. Before we jump in, we want to mention: These recent reports are rumors, and may not end up coming to fruition for the MCU.

The site reports that sources have said that both Esposito and Cranston are being considered as potential options to play Charles Xavier / Professor X in the MCU. While formal offers have likely not been made yet, the “sources insist” that the actors are of interest, and that if one doesn’t work out, Marvel could pursue the other for the role. While these are just purely rumors at the moment and nothing is confirmed, it’s would be pretty awesome if one—or both—stars ended up in a Marvel movie down the line.

On top of that, while these are only rumors, the reports would fit in with previous news about Esposito and quotes from Cranston himself. In 2018, Cranston spoke about playing a superhero villain, name-dropping the X-Men character Mr. Sinister as someone he’d like to play (he also mentioned Sinister by name in 2017, too). While this recent report is about Professor X, it fits in with Cranston being interested in playing an X-Men-related character.

“I want to play an antagonist a fraction smarter than the protagonist, never dumbed down to give the hero an easy win,” Cranston told Screen Geek at New York Comic-Con. “Mister Sinister was the character I was thinking about. I guess it’s a selfish standpoint. I don’t want to do a character that has been done several times before.”

For Esposito, his name has previously come up about being eyed for a “big” role with Marvel, which was reported by Jeremy Conrad at MCU Cosmic. Conrad has been one of the most accurate reporters about Marvel films, previously having correctly reported on the new Eternals movie almost a year before Marvel announced it, as well as that Keanu Reeves was in talks with Marvel for a role, which Marvel chief Kevin Feige later confirmed.

Again, while these names are not set in stone, it could mean that an X-Men project is getting closer to reality now that Marvel has control of the heroes after buying Fox.

The next Breaking Bad-related projects coming up are El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which starts streaming on Netflix on October 11, and Better Call Saul Season 5, which will premiere on AMC in 2020.