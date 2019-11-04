Arnold Schwarzenegger Goes on a Bike Ride With His ‘Friend and Hero’ Greta Thunberg

Over the years, Arnold Schwarzenegger has shown he’s no stranger to supporting environmental causes. Recently, he linked up with someone else who has been making headlines for many of those same causes, climate change activist Greta Thunberg. Just last week, the two met up and took a bike ride in Santa Monica, California.

Schwarzenegger posted a few photos on his Instagram page from the ride with Thunberg. The two sat down along with Schwarzenegger’s daughter Christina and Thunberg’s father Svante to talk about climate change and the work that Thunberg is doing.

Schwarzenegger has previously shown support for Thunberg, including offering to lend her his electric car to use while she’s traveling. “The best offer is probably — or ‘so-called best’ — but one of the funniest offers I have received is that Arnold Schwarzenegger has offered me to lend his electric car if I wanted to,” Thunberg said, according to Yahoo.

Schwarzenegger wrote with his post: “It was fantastic to see my friend and one of my heroes @gretathunberg last week and go on a bike ride around Santa Monica together and I was so pumped to introduce her to my daughter Christina. Keep inspiring, Greta!”

Here’s a look at the two riding bikes:

During her time on the west coast, Thunberg also spent time with Leonardo DiCaprio, who has supported numerous environmental causes through his foundation during his career:

