Art Curator Marcel Katz on Bringing His Unique Event The Power House To Miami Art Week





Marcel Katz is ready to bring his exciting vision to Miami Art Week again. After bringing one of the hippest and coolest experiential parties and art fairs to Art Basel last year, Katz is back again with The Art Plug’s Power House event for 2019.

Year II of The Power House experiential art fair is set for Miami Art Week 2019, with TAG Heuer as the official timekeeper, and has a lineup of a wide range of interactive exhibitions and performance art, including 25 art activations and installations, a gallery exposition of over 50 renowned artists, and an art charity auction in partnership with Paddle8 and Best Buddies.

Through his events and work, Katz has shown he’s one of the art world personalities that are disrupting the art scene, and he’s poised to do it again this year. When it comes to putting together Power House, Katz has put his own stamp on things.

“The Power House is my personal artistic visionary execution, that ultimately conveys disruption,” Katz told Men’s Journal. “When I first created the concept for The Power House, I wanted it to be unlike any other traditional art fair anyone has ever seen or heard of. This year we plan on pushing through even bigger boundaries and artistic limits. We will have almost twice as many artists as we had last year.”

As founder and CEO of The Art Plug, an art agency and dealership that includes The Art Plug Agency, The Art Plug Power House, and Marcel Katz Art, Katz is immersed in the art scene and understands what people are looking for in the industry. That experience and expertise has allowed Katz to create some truly unique experiences, and with the Power House, he’ll do that again at Miami Art Week 2019.

Along with the features mentioned above, Year II of The Power House also features live extreme sports performances with daredevils and stuntmen showcased by Red Bull athletes, panels and talks with artists, as well as live performances by musicians. All of the events will be taking place at The Citadel from December 6th – 8th. Tickets will be available online starting at $18 with partial proceeds going to Best Buddies. For more information and to purchase tickets, check out theartplugpowerhouse.com.

Men’s Journal caught up with Katz ahead of Miami Art Week to talk about the Power House, the best things to do during Miami Art Week, and more.

Men’s Journal: What does The Power House ultimately mean to you? Why did you start it?

Marcel Katz: I wanted it to be a platform for different artists to showcase their work in an unconventional way, to disrupt the traditional way people engage with and define ‘art.’ It’s also as my personal platform that gives me the opportunity to work with all sorts of different creatives from all over the world and get involved in an artistic manner that suits my high energy lifestyle, while also satisfying my own creative needs.

How will this year’s Power House be different from last years?

This year we plan on pushing through even bigger boundaries and artistic limits. We will have almost twice as many artists as we had last year, and the art is going to be way more experimental. The venue is also a lot larger. We’ll be activating all three stories of The Citadel with some of the most immersive installation and entertainment-driven exhibitions. Instead of monster trucks, this year we’re partnering with Red Bull and bringing in motocross – a very different form of extreme sport with the most insane stuntmen and daredevils performing some wildly action-packed routines. We’re also introducing an educational angle with panels moderated by The Most Famous Artist, Matty Mo, on the Friday and Saturday of the fair.

What are some of the most outrageous things we can expect?

This year, we’ve incorporated an interactive component into our motocross performances, where a few thrill-seeking spectators actually get the chance to be a part of the show and will have motocross bikes jump over them. We’ve created this ultra-extreme area and coined it ‘The Red Zone,’ where you’ll be able to stand inside a specially made all glass container and watch safely as some of the most extreme daredevils like Ronnie Renner and Tyler Bereman fly right over you. And that’s only the beginning…

What are you most excited for?

Other than working with all of the amazingly talented creatives I’m fortunate enough to be involved with this year, I must say I’m especially excited for the motocross bikes. I mean as a kid you play with all these toy cars and motorcycles. I see my nephew now playing with all these little toy car figurines. So now here I am as an adult I have the opportunity to still play with all these ‘toys,’ so to speak. The inner-kid in me couldn’t be more excited for that. And that’s the thing about The Power House. I’m able to make my own world. I’m able to curate my own activations, which are ultimately an imaginative representation of myself.

Anything else you have going on during Miami Art Week other than The Power House?

Yes actually, a few things. I’ve got this really cool collaboration going on with Los Angeles based painter and designer, Tristan Eaton, and Rosetta Bakery. We teamed up to create a custom design for their coffee cups that will be at their 5 permanent locations around the city, as well as at the Art Basel fair in the Miami Beach Convention Center, where Rosetta will exclusively have 3 stands. There are 4 designs that will be printed on 6,000+, one of which will be 3D, so customers will also get a pair of special glasses with the purchase of a hot beverage. We will also have a solo exhibition with photographer Kourosh Keynejad at the CONTEXT Art Miami fair. In addition, we are also curating a unique performance experience in partnership with Red Bull for a select group of guests to kick-off the week in the Miami Design District.

