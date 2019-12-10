Claim One Of 3 Amazing Holiday Rewards When You Bundle AT&T TV & Internet

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

This holiday season, make sure you have the best TV and internet options in your home. Sign up for a DirectTV or U-Verse with internet bundle through January 4, and you’ll receive your choice of one of these great rewards: 1) $250 in AT&T Visa Rewards Cards; 2) a Polk Command Bar wifi sound bar; or 3) a JBL Link 300 voice-activated speaker. But hurry! Supplies may be limited for the reward you really want, so sign up today.

AT&T offers fantastic DIRECTV or U-verse television packages that are ideal for the whole family. Whether you want to stream your favorite shows from anywhere, geek out on the latest superhero movie, or watch sports and more sports, all day every day, AT&T has an entertainment package that’s perfect for you. Just sign up for AT&T internet service simultaneously, and before long you’ll have a full library of awesome entertainment at your fingertips—no matter where you happen to be.

Which television package is right for you?

DIRECTV—Ultimate Satellite TV

DIRECTV is amazing. Not only do you get more 4K HDR channels than most every other satellite or cable TV service, you also get to enjoy every live out-of-market NFL game every Sunday, across all your devices, with NFL Sunday Ticket with choice package and above. Depending on the package you sign up for, you can also get access to over 330 live television channels and more than 65,000 on-demand titles. Everyone can watch what they want, when they want—at home, or on the go with the DIRECTV App. You also get a free Genie DVR, and access to pay-per-view films and shows.

There are service tiers to satisfy most everyone’s needs. Select service starts at just $60 per month, and includes 155-plus channels more than 60 in HD. The Choice tier ($70/mo.) offers 185-plus channels, with 85+ in HD. Ultimate DIRECTV ($85/mo.) gives you more than 250 channels, with over 115 of them in stunning HD. And with the Choice and Ultimate tiers, you get NFL Sunday Ticket—free!

DIRECTV is a satellite-based service that’s available in all 50 states. All you need is a clear view of the southern sky and a place to mount a satellite dish. That’s why it’s super-popular in rural areas of the US.

U-verse—Entertainment You Can Depend On

AT&T’s U-verse is similar, but it’s internet-based. That means it’s never affected by weather or other interference, because you don’t need a satellite dish. And U-verse offers more variety in the way of service tiers. With five plans ranging from the 30-channel Basic ($19/mo.) to U450, which offers more than 550 channels for $135 a month, U-verse pairs seamlessly with AT&T internet service. So this bundle is perfect for city and suburban dwellers.

Not just because of the rewards and perks (we’ve got our eye on that Polk sound bar, no lie) but because AT&T’s internet service will guarantee reliable service, month after month. Now, U-verse is not yet available everywhere—mainly in the South, Midwest, and in Nevada and California. But it’s growing constantly.

To take advantage of this offer, you need to bundle either DIRECTV or U-verse with AT&T internet, long lauded as one of the most reliable internet services you can get. Plans start at $50/month. There are other restrictions to be mindful of as well. For example, you have to enroll in paperless billing. But that’s not a big deal. Check out AT&T to see if you qualify for these bundles. You might just be eligible to receive one of three great holiday rewards!

Best of all, you’ll coast through the holiday season knowing your home entertainment and internet package are the best they can be, with AT&T.

Get It: Go to AT&T today to see if you qualify for one of these three awesome Holiday Rewards!

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!