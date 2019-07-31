Summer is going fast, but there’s still plenty of long nights and lazy days left to relax and watch some movies and TV shows before it ends. This month, streamers like Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, and Amazon Prime have a huge range of new and classic titles for you to watch.

From superhero blockbusters like Aquaman, to classic films like The Terminator, Gangs of New York, and Rocky I-V, Oscar-winning films like The Favourite, to new seasons of TV shows like Succession and Mindhunter, there’s something streaming for everyone this month.

Here’s a look at five titles to keep an eye on heading towards the end of summer.

Aquaman (HBO): Jason Momoa stars as the titular superhero in this blockbuster, bridging the gap between two worlds and becoming the man he was destined to be. With eye-popping visuals and dazzling action from director James Wan, Momoa gives Aquaman a swashbuckling personality and brings his real-life badassery to the film. “It’s probably the character I’ve played that’s most like me,” Momoa said in his Men’s Journal cover story. “Like him, I grew up a huge outsider. I was just with my mother, he was just with his father, and I know what that’s like, not having a parent around.”

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (Hulu, Amazon Prime): In the sixth installment of the Mission: Impossible series, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) has to track down missing plutonium cores that could be used for nuclear bombs. Henry Cavill joins the series as shady CIA operative August Walker, who ends up being an antagonist to Hunt and his team. Cavill’s mustache got plenty of headlines during production, and as Cavill said in his Men’s Journal cover story, he had some fun with it: “Can’t be a hero with that kind of facial hair,” Cavill said. “It’s kind of the new black hat, the new scar on the face, the new English accent. He’s not a bad guy. He is just an antagonist to the protagonist.”

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO): This new HBO comedy series comes from the mind of Danny McBride, who previously starred in Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals for the network. This time around, he stars as a member of a famous televangelist family and it follows their “long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work.” McBride stars alongside John Goodman and Adam Devine as the main members of the family.

Mindhunter Season 2 (Netflix): After debuting in 2017, Mindhunter returns with a new season and new set of cases and serial killers for Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) to investigate. After helping open up the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit in Season 1, the new season will follow the team as they investigate the Atlanta child murders of 1979–81.

Succession Season 2 (HBO): This series follows the family drama of the Roy family, with Logan Roy (Brian Cox) at the top of a media empire and his four children (played by Rory Culkin, Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, and Jeremy Strong) looking to gain power in it. The series has some very funny and wildly dramatic moments and some of the best acting from top-to-bottom on TV.

Here’s a look at everything hitting Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and HBO Now.

NETFLIX

Aug. 1

Are We Done Yet?

Boyka: Undisputed

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Groundhog Day

Horns

Jackie Brown

Jupiter Ascending

Now and Then

Panic Room

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Sex and the City: The Movie

Something’s Gotta Give

The Bank Job

The House Bunny

The Sinner: Julian

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

Aug. 2

Ask the StoryBots: Season 3

Basketball or Nothing

Dear White People: Volume 3

Derry Girls: Season 2

Otherhood

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3

Aug. 4

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4

Aug. 5

Enter the Anime

No Good Nick: Part 2

Aug. 6

Screwball

Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That

Aug. 8

Dollar

Jane The Virgin: Season 5

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

The Naked Director

Wu Assassins

Aug. 9

Cable Girls: Season 4

The Family

GLOW: Season 3

The InBESTigators

iZombie: Season 5

Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling

Sintonia

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales

Tiny House Nation: Volume 1

Aug. 13

Knightfall: Season 2

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready

Aug. 14

The 100: Season 6

Aug. 15

Cannon Busters

Aug. 16

45 rpm

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez

Better Than Us

Diagnosis

Frontera verde

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus

The Little Switzerland

MINDHUNTER: Season 2

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3

Selfless

Sextuplets

Super Monsters Back to School

Victim Number 8

Aug. 20

Gangs of New York

Simon Amstell: Set Free

Aug. 21

American Factory

Hyperdrive

Aug. 22

Love Alarm

Aug. 23

El Pepe: Una vida suprema

HERO MASK: Part II

Rust Valley Restorers

Aug. 27

Million Pound Menu: Season 2

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7

Aug. 29

Falling Inn Love

Kardec

Workin’ Moms: Season 3

Aug. 30

The A List

CAROLE & TUESDAY

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

Droppin’ Cash: Season 2

La Grande Classe

Locked Up: Season 3

Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2

Styling Hollywood

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis

Un bandido honrado

Aug. 31

Luo Bao Bei: Season 1

HBO Now and HBO Go

Aug. 1

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!

Body Heat

Brothers

Chariots of Fire

Conviction

Dangerous Liaisons

Deliver Us From Eva

The Dilemma

Dreamer: Inspired by a True Story

Fly Me to the Moon

Getaway

Going the Distance

The Lost Boys

Just Like Heaven

Out of Africa

Rio

Search Party

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

Thank You for Smoking

Underdog

Aug. 2

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Boy Erased

Aug. 3

The Favourite

Aug. 10

Aquaman

Aug. 11

Succession

Aug. 17

The Mule

Aug. 18

The Righteous Gemstones

Aug. 24

Mortal Engines

Aug. 30

A Lego Brickumentary

Aug. 31

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

HULU

Aug. 1

A Very Brady Sequel

A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day

Alien vs. Predator

American Heart

Baby Boom

Big Fish

The Brady Bunch Movie

Bulletproof Monk

Cats & Dogs

Chinese Box

The Color Purple

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course

The Cutting Edge

The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold

Dances with Wolves

Das Boot

Double Impact

Down in the Delta

Drumline

Eight Men Out

The Fifth Element

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Furry Vengeance

Good Advice

Hacker

Heartland: Season 11

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Idiocracy

Indecent Proposal

Ingenius

Jeepers Creepers 2

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Kama Sutra

Man on a Ledge

Marley and Me: The Puppy Years

Meet the Parents

Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium

My Bloody Valentine

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

Pure: Season 2

Rat Race

Repentance

Robin Hood: Men in Tights

Rosemary’s Baby

Rushmore

Seven

Shivers

Snake Eyes

Spider-Man 3

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search For Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek VIII: First Contact

Star Trek IX: Insurrection

Star Trek: Nemesis

Stargate

Step UP

The Terminator

The Transporter

Throw Momma from the Train

Tracker

Unikitty: Season 1B

Urban Cowboy

White Men Can’t Jump

Zookeeper

Aug. 2

Into The Dark: School Spirit: Episode 11

Rick Steves’ Crusing the Mediterranean

Anger Management

Non-Fiction

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Aug. 5

The Kleptocrats

Aug. 6

Apollo: Mission to the Moon

Attack on Titan: Season 3A

Bachelor in Paradise: Season 6

Plus One

Swan Princess: Kingdom of Music

The Swan Princess: Kingdom of Music

Aug. 7

The Armstrong Tapes: Special

Aug. 8

Apollo: Back to the Moon

Beverly Hills, 90210: Series Premiere

Mortdecai

Aug. 11

AWOL

Aug. 13

Sharkfest

Andy Irons: Kissed by Gods

Aug. 15

Dogman

Own the Sky

Rattlesnakes

Smoke Signals

The Actors

Zoo-Head

Aug. 16

Find Me In Paris: Season 2

The Amazing Johnathan Documentary

Aug. 18

The Bookshop

Aug. 20

The Layover

Aug. 21

This Way Up: Season 1

Aug. 22

A Simple Favor

Hail, Satan

Aug. 23

Jawline

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Operation Finale

Aug. 24

Mapplethorpe

Aug. 25

Wicked Tuna: Season 5

Aug. 26

Captain Fantastic

Aug. 27

Mom: Season 6

The Lincoln Lawyer

Aug. 28

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Aug. 29

The Son: Season 2

Body at Brighton Rock

Aug. 30

Four of a Kind: Season 1

Gintama: Season 1

Gameface: Season 2

S.W.A.T.: Season 2

Amazon Prime

Aug. 2

This is Football (Season 1)

Aug. 7

All I See Is You

Aug. 9

Free Meek (Season 1)

Pete the Cat (Season 1, Part 2)

Aug. 12

Andy Irons: Kissed by God

Aug. 16

Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time

Photograph

Aug. 21

A Simple Favor

Aug. 23

Alice Wetterlund: My Mama is a Human and So Am I (Season 1)

Alonzo Bodden: Heavy Lightweight (Season 1)

#IMomSoHard Live (Season 1)

Mike E. Winfield: StepMan (Season 1)

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Aug. 26

The Lincoln Lawyer

Aug. 30

Carnival Row, Season 1

Aug. 31

A Cadaver Christmas

Boy

Computer Chess

Dast-neveshtehaa nemisoosand / Manuscripts Don’t Burn

Failure to Launch

Far from Home

Firstborn

Flashback

Glissements Progressifs du Plaisir / Successive Slidings of Pleasure

Godzilla

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

I, Frankenstein

Jack Frost

Kicking the Dog

Klip / Clip

Korkoro

La Maison de la radio

Looking Glass

Miss Hill: Making Dance Matter

Music from the Big House

Naples ’44

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Parting Glances

Pirate Radio

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

Sacred Ground

She Must Be Seeing Things

Sucker Punch

Surviving Progress

Ten Dead Men

The Bog Creatures

The Collectors

The Fifth Element

The Hills Have Eyes Part II

The Man Nobody Knew: In Search of My Father, CIA Spymaster William Colby

The Oyler House: Richard Neutra’s Desert Retreat

The Penguin Counters

The Uninvited

This Ain’t No Mouse Music

Top of the Food Chain

Top Spin

Vito

Za Ji Wang Ming Dui