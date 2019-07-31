Summer is going fast, but there’s still plenty of long nights and lazy days left to relax and watch some movies and TV shows before it ends. This month, streamers like Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, and Amazon Prime have a huge range of new and classic titles for you to watch.
From superhero blockbusters like Aquaman, to classic films like The Terminator, Gangs of New York, and Rocky I-V, Oscar-winning films like The Favourite, to new seasons of TV shows like Succession and Mindhunter, there’s something streaming for everyone this month.
Here’s a look at five titles to keep an eye on heading towards the end of summer.
Aquaman (HBO): Jason Momoa stars as the titular superhero in this blockbuster, bridging the gap between two worlds and becoming the man he was destined to be. With eye-popping visuals and dazzling action from director James Wan, Momoa gives Aquaman a swashbuckling personality and brings his real-life badassery to the film. “It’s probably the character I’ve played that’s most like me,” Momoa said in his Men’s Journal cover story. “Like him, I grew up a huge outsider. I was just with my mother, he was just with his father, and I know what that’s like, not having a parent around.”
Mission: Impossible – Fallout (Hulu, Amazon Prime): In the sixth installment of the Mission: Impossible series, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) has to track down missing plutonium cores that could be used for nuclear bombs. Henry Cavill joins the series as shady CIA operative August Walker, who ends up being an antagonist to Hunt and his team. Cavill’s mustache got plenty of headlines during production, and as Cavill said in his Men’s Journal cover story, he had some fun with it: “Can’t be a hero with that kind of facial hair,” Cavill said. “It’s kind of the new black hat, the new scar on the face, the new English accent. He’s not a bad guy. He is just an antagonist to the protagonist.”
The Righteous Gemstones (HBO): This new HBO comedy series comes from the mind of Danny McBride, who previously starred in Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals for the network. This time around, he stars as a member of a famous televangelist family and it follows their “long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work.” McBride stars alongside John Goodman and Adam Devine as the main members of the family.
Mindhunter Season 2 (Netflix): After debuting in 2017, Mindhunter returns with a new season and new set of cases and serial killers for Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) to investigate. After helping open up the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit in Season 1, the new season will follow the team as they investigate the Atlanta child murders of 1979–81.
Succession Season 2 (HBO): This series follows the family drama of the Roy family, with Logan Roy (Brian Cox) at the top of a media empire and his four children (played by Rory Culkin, Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, and Jeremy Strong) looking to gain power in it. The series has some very funny and wildly dramatic moments and some of the best acting from top-to-bottom on TV.
Here’s a look at everything hitting Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and HBO Now.
NETFLIX
Aug. 1
Are We Done Yet?
Boyka: Undisputed
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Groundhog Day
Horns
Jackie Brown
Jupiter Ascending
Now and Then
Panic Room
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Sex and the City: The Movie
Something’s Gotta Give
The Bank Job
The House Bunny
The Sinner: Julian
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
Aug. 2
Ask the StoryBots: Season 3
Basketball or Nothing
Dear White People: Volume 3
Derry Girls: Season 2
Otherhood
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3
Aug. 4
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4
Aug. 5
Enter the Anime
No Good Nick: Part 2
Aug. 6
Screwball
Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That
Aug. 8
Dollar
Jane The Virgin: Season 5
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
The Naked Director
Wu Assassins
Aug. 9
Cable Girls: Season 4
The Family
GLOW: Season 3
The InBESTigators
iZombie: Season 5
Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling
Sintonia
Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales
Tiny House Nation: Volume 1
Aug. 13
Knightfall: Season 2
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready
Aug. 14
The 100: Season 6
Aug. 15
Cannon Busters
Aug. 16
45 rpm
Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez
Better Than Us
Diagnosis
Frontera verde
Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus
The Little Switzerland
MINDHUNTER: Season 2
QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3
Selfless
Sextuplets
Super Monsters Back to School
Victim Number 8
Aug. 20
Gangs of New York
Simon Amstell: Set Free
Aug. 21
American Factory
Hyperdrive
Aug. 22
Love Alarm
Aug. 23
El Pepe: Una vida suprema
HERO MASK: Part II
Rust Valley Restorers
Aug. 27
Million Pound Menu: Season 2
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7
Aug. 29
Falling Inn Love
Kardec
Workin’ Moms: Season 3
Aug. 30
The A List
CAROLE & TUESDAY
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
Droppin’ Cash: Season 2
La Grande Classe
Locked Up: Season 3
Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2
Styling Hollywood
True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis
Un bandido honrado
Aug. 31
Luo Bao Bei: Season 1
HBO Now and HBO Go
Aug. 1
Beverly Hills Chihuahua
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!
Body Heat
Brothers
Chariots of Fire
Conviction
Dangerous Liaisons
Deliver Us From Eva
The Dilemma
Dreamer: Inspired by a True Story
Fly Me to the Moon
Getaway
Going the Distance
The Lost Boys
Just Like Heaven
Out of Africa
Rio
Search Party
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
Thank You for Smoking
Underdog
Aug. 2
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Boy Erased
Aug. 3
The Favourite
Aug. 10
Aquaman
Aug. 11
Succession
Aug. 17
The Mule
Aug. 18
The Righteous Gemstones
Aug. 24
Mortal Engines
Aug. 30
A Lego Brickumentary
Aug. 31
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
HULU
Aug. 1
A Very Brady Sequel
A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day
Alien vs. Predator
American Heart
Baby Boom
Big Fish
The Brady Bunch Movie
Bulletproof Monk
Cats & Dogs
Chinese Box
The Color Purple
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course
The Cutting Edge
The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold
Dances with Wolves
Das Boot
Double Impact
Down in the Delta
Drumline
Eight Men Out
The Fifth Element
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Furry Vengeance
Good Advice
Hacker
Heartland: Season 11
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Idiocracy
Indecent Proposal
Ingenius
Jeepers Creepers 2
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Kama Sutra
Man on a Ledge
Marley and Me: The Puppy Years
Meet the Parents
Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium
My Bloody Valentine
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
Pure: Season 2
Rat Race
Repentance
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Rosemary’s Baby
Rushmore
Seven
Shivers
Snake Eyes
Spider-Man 3
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search For Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek VIII: First Contact
Star Trek IX: Insurrection
Star Trek: Nemesis
Stargate
Step UP
The Terminator
The Transporter
Throw Momma from the Train
Tracker
Unikitty: Season 1B
Urban Cowboy
White Men Can’t Jump
Zookeeper
Aug. 2
Into The Dark: School Spirit: Episode 11
Rick Steves’ Crusing the Mediterranean
Anger Management
Non-Fiction
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Aug. 5
The Kleptocrats
Aug. 6
Apollo: Mission to the Moon
Attack on Titan: Season 3A
Bachelor in Paradise: Season 6
Plus One
Swan Princess: Kingdom of Music
The Swan Princess: Kingdom of Music
Aug. 7
The Armstrong Tapes: Special
Aug. 8
Apollo: Back to the Moon
Beverly Hills, 90210: Series Premiere
Mortdecai
Aug. 11
AWOL
Aug. 13
Sharkfest
Andy Irons: Kissed by Gods
Aug. 15
Dogman
Own the Sky
Rattlesnakes
Smoke Signals
The Actors
Zoo-Head
Aug. 16
Find Me In Paris: Season 2
The Amazing Johnathan Documentary
Aug. 18
The Bookshop
Aug. 20
The Layover
Aug. 21
This Way Up: Season 1
Aug. 22
A Simple Favor
Hail, Satan
Aug. 23
Jawline
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Operation Finale
Aug. 24
Mapplethorpe
Aug. 25
Wicked Tuna: Season 5
Aug. 26
Captain Fantastic
Aug. 27
Mom: Season 6
The Lincoln Lawyer
Aug. 28
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Aug. 29
The Son: Season 2
Body at Brighton Rock
Aug. 30
Four of a Kind: Season 1
Gintama: Season 1
Gameface: Season 2
S.W.A.T.: Season 2
Amazon Prime
Aug. 2
This is Football (Season 1)
Aug. 7
All I See Is You
Aug. 9
Free Meek (Season 1)
Pete the Cat (Season 1, Part 2)
Aug. 12
Andy Irons: Kissed by God
Aug. 16
Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time
Photograph
Aug. 21
A Simple Favor
Aug. 23
Alice Wetterlund: My Mama is a Human and So Am I (Season 1)
Alonzo Bodden: Heavy Lightweight (Season 1)
#IMomSoHard Live (Season 1)
Mike E. Winfield: StepMan (Season 1)
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Aug. 26
The Lincoln Lawyer
Aug. 30
Carnival Row, Season 1
Aug. 31
A Cadaver Christmas
Boy
Computer Chess
Dast-neveshtehaa nemisoosand / Manuscripts Don’t Burn
Failure to Launch
Far from Home
Firstborn
Flashback
Glissements Progressifs du Plaisir / Successive Slidings of Pleasure
Godzilla
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
I, Frankenstein
Jack Frost
Kicking the Dog
Klip / Clip
Korkoro
La Maison de la radio
Looking Glass
Miss Hill: Making Dance Matter
Music from the Big House
Naples ’44
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
Parting Glances
Pirate Radio
Poltergeist II: The Other Side
Sacred Ground
She Must Be Seeing Things
Sucker Punch
Surviving Progress
Ten Dead Men
The Bog Creatures
The Collectors
The Fifth Element
The Hills Have Eyes Part II
The Man Nobody Knew: In Search of My Father, CIA Spymaster William Colby
The Oyler House: Richard Neutra’s Desert Retreat
The Penguin Counters
The Uninvited
This Ain’t No Mouse Music
Top of the Food Chain
Top Spin
Vito
Za Ji Wang Ming Dui