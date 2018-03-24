‘Bad Boys 3’: Everything You Need to Know About ‘Bad Boys For Life’





The Bad Boys are back. After years of stops and starts, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are returning to the action franchise with Bad Boys 3. The new sequel, titled Bad Boys For Life, will pick up over a decade after the sequel Bad Boys II and follow detectives and Mike Lowrey (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) as they work a new case for the Miami Police Department.

A sequel to Bad Boys II has been in development for years, but the production wasn’t quite able to come together to get officially started—until now. Smith and Lawrence made their returns official in November 2018, and now production is set for the third film in the series.

Here’s the trailer for the film:

In the first Bad Boys film, the story followed Lowrey and Burnett as they protected a murder witness (Téa Leoni) while investigating a case of $100 million of seized Mafia heroin that was stolen. In the sequel Bad Boys II, the partners investigated how ecstasy flowed into Miami by gangster factions. Burnett’s sister Special Agent Sydney “Syd” Burnett is introduced, played by Gabrielle Union, and she also gets involved in their investigation.

The Bad Boys franchise has been a box office success over the first two movies, grossing over $414 million worldwide on a combined $149 million budget.

Here’s everything you need to know about Bad Boys 3—Bad Boys For Life.