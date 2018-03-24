‘Bad Boys 3’: Everything You Need to Know About ‘Bad Boys For Life’

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah Are Directing the Film

The directing duo of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah were announced as directors of the film back in January 2018 in a report from Deadline. That report became fully official in October 2018 when Variety reported that Bad Boys 3 received a greenlight from the studio. The duo previously directed the crime drama Black and also worked on the FX series Snowfall. The two have a history with Bad Boys producer Jerry Bruckheimer, as they have also been attached to a Beverly Hills Cop 4 project with Bruckheimer.