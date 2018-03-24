‘Bad Boys 3’: Everything You Need to Know About ‘Bad Boys For Life’

Here’s What the Plot Will Be About

Bad Boys 3 is going to tackle the time difference between the previous sequel—Bad Boys II came out in 2003—and this movie head-on. This new flick will follow the the “old school Bad Boys (Smith and Lawrence)” as they deal with a “highly specialized police unit that collides with their style of work when a new threat emerges in Miami.”

That new team is the “elite AMMO team” of the Miami PD, and everyone will be going up against “Armando Armas (played by Jacob Scipio), head of a drug cartel.”