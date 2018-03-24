The first look at Will Smith in character as Mike Lowery has surfaced on Instagram, which shows Smith doing a camera test for the film. In the video, Smith gets captured by the camera in costume, stepping up with a gun in his hand and wearing some badass sunglasses. In another video, Smith and director Bilall Fallah talk into the camera and introduce “Mike Lowery” as they get excited for the days work.Back to top
‘Bad Boys 3’: Everything You Need to Know About ‘Bad Boys For Life’
