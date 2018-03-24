‘Bad Boys 3’: Everything You Need to Know About ‘Bad Boys For Life’

Here’s Who the Main Villain Is—and What He’s Like

Jacob Scipio is set to play the main villain in the film, according to Deadline. Scipio will be playing the character Armando Armas, the head of a drug cartel who butts heads with the Bad Boys and the elite AMMO unit of the Miami PD. More details have emerged from Production Weekly; here’s the plot rundown:

“The new installment centers on the Miami PD and its elite AMMO team’s attempt to take down Armando Armas (Jacob Scipio), head of a drug cartel. Armando is a cold-blooded killer with a vicious, taunting nature. He is committed to the work of the cartel and is dispatched by his mother to kill Mike (Will Smith). Paola Nuñez will take on the role of Rite, the tough and funny criminal psychologist who is the newly appointed head of AMMO and Mike’s former girlfriend—and the one who got away.”