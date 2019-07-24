‘Bad Boys 3’: Everything You Need to Know About ‘Bad Boys For Life’

Romeo Miller Might Join the Cast
According to a now-deleted Instagram post, Miller wrote that he got a “callback” to work alongside his “idols” Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in the movie. While it was deleted, The Source snagged the post, and later Miller tweeted that Smith and Lawrence are on his “bucket list” of people he wants to work with. If things become official, we’ll update.
Back to topView this post on Instagram
Looks like #Romeo May be joining the #BadBoys3 crew! Are y’all here for it, #Roomies!?