‘Bad Boys 3’: Everything You Need to Know About ‘Bad Boys For Life’

Rapper Romeo Miller attends the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Romeo Miller Might Join the Cast

According to a now-deleted Instagram post, Miller wrote that he got a “callback” to work alongside his “idols” Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in the movie. While it was deleted, The Source snagged the post, and later Miller tweeted that Smith and Lawrence are on his “bucket list” of people he wants to work with. If things become official, we’ll update. 

 
 
 
 
 
Looks like #Romeo May be joining the #BadBoys3 crew! Are y’all here for it, #Roomies!?

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

