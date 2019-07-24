‘Bad Boys 3’: Everything You Need to Know About ‘Bad Boys For Life’

The Plot Could Possibly Involve a New, Young Partner For Mike Lowery

No official details have been released about the plot of movie yet, but there are some rumors about what Bad Boys 3 could follow. Earlier in 2018, That Hashtag Show reported on a rumored plot for the film. While the final plot could be different, it may take some inspiration from a previous script and/or this rundown.

Here’s what they ran down about the action:

“The film will see Lawrence’s character Marcus Burnett working as a private eye after a falling out with Smith’s Mike Lowery, who is going through a midlife crisis as a bachelor who finally wants to mature, all while dealing with a new a young and cocky partner who is loyal to Lowery but that loyalty is not reciprocated, and finds a bond with Burnett when he returns to the fray.”