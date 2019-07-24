‘Bad Boys 3’: Everything You Need to Know About ‘Bad Boys For Life’

The Villain Could Potentially Be a Dangerous Mercenary

While there hasn’t been an official release about who the villain of the movie will be, That Hashtag Show also reported on a rumor about who the bad guy could be. While the final main villain and plot could be different, it may take some inspiration from a previous script and/or this rundown.

“Lowery and Burnett are brought together again when a lean, mean, skilled mercenary with a vendetta puts a death order on Lowery and Burnett for the death of his brother. Now the two must work together once again to bring him down,” the report read.