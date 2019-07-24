Entertainment

‘Bad Boys 3’: Everything You Need to Know About ‘Bad Boys For Life’

Bay Boys, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Movie / Getty Images
20
Getty Images 14 / 20

The Villain Could Potentially Be a Dangerous Mercenary

While there hasn’t been an official release about who the villain of the movie will be, That Hashtag Show also reported on a rumor about who the bad guy could be. While the final main villain and plot could be different, it may take some inspiration from a previous script and/or this rundown.

“Lowery and Burnett are brought together again when a lean, mean, skilled mercenary with a vendetta puts a death order on Lowery and Burnett for the death of his brother. Now the two must work together once again to bring him down,” the report read.

Back to top
More from Entertainment