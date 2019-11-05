The Bad Boys are back. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are reuniting “one more time” to take down some bad guys in Miami in the new Bad Boys For Life trailer.

The latest look at the film reveals a few major details about the plot, including what’s been happening to partners Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett in the years since Bad Boys II came out. When things pick up in Bad Boys 3, Smith’s Lowery has been promoted to a police inspector, just as Lawrence’s Marcus Burnett is ready to retire and spend more time with his family.

But when Lowery is targeted by a mob boss looking for revenge against the police, Lowery goes to his friend for help, pulling Burnett back into action to take down the gang. The duo are put together with Miami PD’s elite AMMO unit, clashing with the group of action-loving young cops, led by Vanessa Hudgens’ character Maya “Lethal Gun” Dunsmore. Naturally, lots of gunfights, car chases, and explosions follow.

Directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are behind the camera for this film, taking over for Michael Bay, who directed the first two films and was busy working on Ryan Reynolds’ 6 Underground while Bad Boys 3 was shooting.

Here’s a look at the new Bad Boys 3 trailer:

Bad Boys For Life will be released on January 17, 2020.

