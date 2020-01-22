The Bad Boys are coming back—again. Following the box office success of Bad Boys For Life, a fourth sequel of the series is now in development, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Actors Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are expected to return, while Bad Boys 3 screenwriter Chris Bremmer will once again work on the script.

The third film in the series opened to solid reviews and an even stronger performance at the box office: The film opened to $73.4 million over the four day Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, the second-best opening for the holiday in history. On top of that, the film has already made over $115 million worldwide in its first week of release.

While we won’t reveal spoilers here, Bad Boys For Life easily set up a sequel story for the characters to continue, and could carry over new characters from this film, including members of the tech-driven Advanced Miami Metro Operations (AMMO) team. The duo of Lowery and Burnett had to team up with the unit in the film, with plenty of comedy coming from the clash of styles and youth of the AMMO team with the older, more experienced partners.

The new film picked up 17 years after the events of the second Bad Boys film, following partners Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) and Mike Lowrey (Smith) as they get pulled into a new case. Burnett is looking to retire, but when a drug cartel’s leader tries to get revenge on Lowery for jailing his father years ago, the partners join together again.

The directing duo of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Snowfall, Black) took over for Michael Bay, who directed the first two films in the series. The Bad Boys franchise had been a box office success over the first two movies, grossing over $414 million worldwide on a combined $149 million budget, and third film has continued that trend.

For the fourth film, “the plan is not to have the same time lag” as there was between the first film and the second (1995 to 2004) and from the second to the third (2004 to 2019). Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced Bad Boys For Life and the first two films, is expected to return for a fourth film. Bruckheimer is also working with Bremmer on a third National Treasure installment.

Bad Boys For Life is now in theaters.

