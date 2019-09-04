The first Bad Boys 3 trailer has dropped, giving an action-packed look at Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in Bad Boys For Life. The duo are reprising their roles as Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett. The fast cars, explosions, and, of course, jokes, are all back for the third installment.

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the film has Lowery and Burnett investigating a drug ring in Miami. Lowery is still into expensive cars and causing a ruckus around the city, while Burnett is looking to get out of the police academy. Smith’s Lowery convinces Burnett to take on a case “one last time” to bring down a group of drug traffickers in the city.

Along the way, the duo team up with an elite unit on the Miami police force made up of younger officers who clash with the “Bad Boys.” The action looks as big as ever.

Here’s a look at the trailer:

Bad Boys For Life will be released on January 17, 2020.