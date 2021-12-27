How Baltimore Realtor Jeremy Batoff’s Strong Social Media Engagement Boosts His Business

This article was produced in partnership with Thomas Herd, Founder of T1 Advertising

The old proverb “early bird gets the worm” has never been more true than in the digital age. Those who are ahead of the pack to embrace new technologies reap great benefits. Jeremy Batoff, a Baltimore realtor, has one of the largest social media audiences among his peers in the area. This following is not just a boost for his business as a realtor, but also an excellent marketing tool for his clients.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the real estate industry. During 2020 and 2021, social media became a critical tool for real estate agents. In the pre-pandemic time, real estate traditionally relied on old-school marketing methods: printed housing brochures and in-person meetings. However, agents are increasingly embracing social media as a means to showcase their value and properties virtually. At the time of social distancing and limited interaction, that’s become a leading marketing medium, and it seems to be here to stay.

Available data suggests 44 percent of agents gained a new client in 2020 due to posting on social media. When asked how they would grow their business in 2021, 82 percent of realtors opted for improving their social media presence.

Batoff has long embraced social media. He’s positioned himself as a market leader by investing his time and effort into creating hyper-local, high-quality content that resonates with his community in the Baltimore metro area. Being the founder of Batoff Group at Compass real estate, Batoff uses his Instagram account to showcase listings and interact with his audience, both in a professional and personal setting.

The interactions with his clients make him better known and more approachable. Batoff posts current listings alongside his engaging lifestyle and holiday topics. As Jeremy’s profile is super active and draws thousands of followers, he can capitalize on his robust social media following, generating high-quality leads. No wonder that despite only less than a year in business, Batoff’s group has generated over $20 million in listings and sales, a handsome figure by local standards.

Before becoming the founder of Batoff Group at Compass, Batoff spent two years with a leading real estate broker team, making quite a name for himself. Batoff’s social media charisma is not just pretty pictures, yet also sits on a solid academic foundation. With a law degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law and years of practicing law in his family law firm upon admittance to the Maryland Bar, Jeremy’s aspirations, however, steered him toward the real estate business. Having obtained a master’s degree in real estate from The Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School and, later, the Associate Broker designation, Jeremy dedicated himself entirely to real estate in 2018.

The exceptional combination of academic knowledge, experience, dedication to the chosen occupation, and social media engagement makes Jeremy one of the top brokers to work with in the greater Baltimore area. His social media is exciting to follow and a valuable tool for sellers marketing their properties.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!