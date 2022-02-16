Remember Barry Berkman? After a three-year hiatus, the hitman-turned-actor (played by Bill Hader) will return this spring for Barry Season 3. The news was announced yesterday, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming season will be eight episodes long and feature many familiar faces from the previous seasons. Hader returns in the title role, along with Henry Winkler as acting coach Gene Cousineau, Anthony Carrigan as Noho Hank, and Sarah Goldberg as Sally Reed, Barry’s love interest.

At a Television Critics Association press event yesterday, Hader revealed a few details about Barry Season 3. Like nearly every other film and TV production, COVID-19 upended the shooting schedule for the show, but the creative team used the delays to their advantage. The unexpected downtime allowed them to rewrite nearly all of the third season, and they even had time to write a fourth as well. No announcements have been made to clarify if or when that fourth season will air.

So what can we expect in Season 3? Hader didn’t reveal much, except that it’ll be tough going for Barry.

“Even more bad things happen,” Hader said during the press event. “Mostly bad.”

The show’s co-creator, Alec Berg, pointed out that, like the previous seasons, all the drama in the upcoming season can be traced back to one pivotal decision: Barry’s choice to leave his hit man career behind and become an actor.

“Everything that happens in the show is a consequence of Barry wanting a better life,” Berg says. “Every bit of that better life he’s trying to achieve has led to all this chaos.”

The first two seasons of the dark comedy were well received: Barry racked up 30 Emmy nominations and six Emmy wins. Hader took home an Emmy for best actor in a comedy series, and his co-star Harry Winkler won an Emmy for best supporting actor in a comedy series.

Will the next season measure up? It won’t be a long wait to found out: Barry Season 3 premieres on April 24 on HBO, and it will be available for streaming on HBO Max.

