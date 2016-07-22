Beck Bennett Teams With Michelob Ultra to Support Turkey Trotters This Thanksgiving

It’s that time of year again. Thanksgiving is here, and that means lots of turkey, stuffing, and all your favorite family dishes getting served. It also means it’s time for one of the biggest running days of the year.

In honor of Thanksgiving and the more than one million Americans who will be going for a run on the holiday, Michelob ULTRA has partnered with the organization AmpleHarvest and has now become the Official Beer of Turkey Trotters. As part of the campaign, Michelob Ultra and SNL star Beck Bennett came together to celebrate all the people who trot on Thanksgiving.

In honor of it all, Bennett starred in a funny short video honoring the runners on Thanksgiving, opening up the “Turkey Trotters Hall of Fame.”

Here’s a look at the video:

Inspired by trotting’s great heroes, we are now The Official Beer of Turkey Trotters. Trotting this Thanksgiving? Share a pic with #WillTrotForBeer and we’ll donate $1 to @AmpleHarvest to help fight hunger. For more info on donations visit https://t.co/ryQJHjjZX7 pic.twitter.com/nvHJcwtNEG — Michelob ULTRA (@MichelobULTRA) November 21, 2019

To get involved, you can share a photo from your Turkey Trot using the #WillTrotForBeer hashtag and tagging the @MichelobULTRA account on Twitter or Instagram. For each person who shares a photo between November 28-December 1, Michelob ULTRA will donate $1 up to $10K to AmpleHarvest.org, a non-profit on a mission to end food waste and hunger. So on Thanksgiving, you can help yourself stay in shape and promote a good cause.

We caught up with Bennett about making the video, working on the campaign, and his work on SNL:

What was fun for you about working on this project?

It was pretty chill working with the ULTRA squad. I wanted to beef up the turkey content even more but there was only so much turkey to talk in the limited time that we had. I did a Sprint Triathlon about 10 years ago and there was Michelob Ultras at the finish line so they’ve always been there for me.

What are you most excited about for people to see with the campaign?

Most people who’ve participated in a Turkey Trot will relate to the personalities in the campaign and may even see themselves in it. It’s gonna be cool for the Turkey Trot Nation to find each other on social media and realize how many more of them are out there by posting their photos – I’m talkin’ about Turkey Trot Social Media Squad Goals.

How can people get involved and be a part of everything going on?

Make like a Turkey and Trot. That’s right, get your buns in some warm running gear and make like a Turkey and Trot. Then, take some pics of you making like a turkey and trotting and share them on social media with #WillTrotForBeer and Michelob Ultra will donate $1 to AmpleHarvest.org, a non-profit that helps to end food waste and hunger.

Who are some of your favorite characters/people you’ve played over the years on SNL?

Some of my favorite characters to play are Baby Boss, Jules, the Brothers characters, Supportive Friend, Lewis in Mr. Westerberg, and Scrudge. Some of my favorite people I’ve played would be Vladimir Putin, Mike Pence, Nick Offerman, and the Lawyer from Wild Wild Country.

What’s something about doing SNL each week behind-the-scenes that people might be surprised by?

I think that people are usually surprised that we don’t start writing until the week of the show and that sometimes we don’t get the script for the Cold Open until Saturday afternoon or evening and we may only get to rehearse it once or twice before doing it live. Also, Lorne will typically ask me for advice on which sketches to do because he thinks I’m like Frodo in that I’m honest and have a noble heart.

