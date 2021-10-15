Even though he hung up his gold spikes in 2017, Usain Bolt still radiates speed. After all, he’s still the world record holder in both the 100-meter and 200-meter races. And we can’t forget to mention the 4 x 100 meter relay. In addition to taking home eight Olympic medals, the Jamaican sprinter also won 14 world championship medals. So, it was a little surprising that when Men’s Journal spoke to Bolt, we discovered that the man who was the fastest man in the world for 13 years doesn’t always go full throttle.

“I do everything slow,” says Bolt. “I walk really, really slow. That’s one thing that people are always surprised about.”

Despite his slow claim, Bolt seems to have a lot going on in his life. We heard about his go-to dance moves and where you might see his famous “lightning bolt” pose. We were also happy to discuss Bolt’s Tracks & Records restaurants and his inability to go incognito in Jamaica.

Adding to a long list of accomplishments

Bolt is also now collaborating with SprintRay and the Jamaican Dental Association. The mission? Bringing world-class digital dental care to Jamaica. Bolt has a new five-year partnership with SprintRay, a MedTech pioneer and industry leader in digital dentistry. The SprintRay Foundation, in partnership with Bolt Foundation, will establish dental clinics, including 3D dental labs and a mobile unit. This help will address the dental needs of adults and children, as well as those located in more remote areas.

“SprintRay is excited to partner with Usain Bolt, the world’s fastest man and widely considered to be the greatest Sprinter of all time, to represent our Company and help us expand access to high-quality, digital dental care on a global scale,” said SprintRay CEO and Co-Founder Amir Mansouri, Ph.D. “This initiative marks a pivotal step, as SprintRay continues to act on our mission to improve dental care quality and delivery times through technological innovation. Using our ecosystem of dental 3D printing products, dental work can now be completed in a fraction of the time and cost, and without multiple offices visits.”

Bolt on his new partnership

Bolt himself had some thoughts on the SprintRay partnership and what it might mean for Jamaica and the world.

“I am proud to represent and partner with SprintRay and fellow ‘Sprinters,’ as we call ourselves. This is a company that is poised to transform the digital dental industry on a global scale. This initiative is intended to accelerate a very critical and unmet need for improvements in dental care access across the world, starting with Jamaica, where there is less than one dentist for every 100,000 residents. I look forward to working with SprintRay to give confidence and the best possible smile to every citizen of this planet.”

