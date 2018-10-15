Ben Affleck Looks Jacked and Ready to Play Batman Again, But Will He?

Ben Affleck’s Batman might have solved his last crime. Since the box office reception of Justice League, the future of the DC film universe has been a little up in the air. Even though Wonder Woman, Shazam!, and Joker are coming along, there have been rumors that both Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck might be out as their respective heroes Superman and Batman.

But based on some recent photos of Affleck, it looks like he’s ready to suit up as the Caped Crusader once again. Affleck, who recently spent some time in treatment for alcohol addiction, was spotted in Los Angeles and he was looking as buff as ever.

Although Affleck is clearly muscled up and in great enough shape to play Batman again, it’s looking like there will be another Caped Crusader in the future. Tucked inside a new Variety report about the upcoming Flash movie for Warner Bros. is news that Affleck—and Henry Cavill—will likely be done playing their respective heroes in Batman and Superman.

Per Variety: “The studio is not moving forward with Batman and Superman movies featuring Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill, respectively. It is expected to recast the Dark Knight with a different actor.” While the news is not yet official, it is in line with rumors that have been circulating about Matt Reeves’ upcoming Batman film.

Affleck previously shared the workout he used to get in shape for Batman with Men’s Journal, and it looks like he’s been using it again. Affleck worked closely with trainer Walter Norton Jr. to craft a workout program to get big enough to play a superhero, and it included a lot of focused bodybuilding.

“We wanted him to look like a thick MMA heavyweight puncher,” said Norton. “This is a Bruce Wayne who’s been lifting for 20 years, hitting that heavyweight bag, and working out every day in the manor. I’ll just say that if you lined up all the Batmans before Ben and stood them next to each other, they’re not 6’4”, and they don’t weigh 225 pounds. He’s in a whole other class.”

While it’s still up in the air whether Affleck will play Batman again, he looks ready to step into those superhero shoes once more.

Affleck’s next feature, Triple Frontier, directed by J.C. Chandor, is expected to be released in 2019.

