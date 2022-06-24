Bentley Motors and Dezer Development Have Teamed Up To Make A First Of Its Kind Floating Speed Form Structure

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When you think of Miami, you think of style. You think of gorgeous locales. You also have to think of high-class residences. Amazing places to lay your head while the Florida sun illuminates your life. And in 2026, one of the best places to lay your head is going to be the Bentley Residences Miami.

When this structure is completed in 2026, you will see a 60-story cylindrical skyscraper on the beachfront of Miami. It’ll be the tallest beachfront residential building in the US. The building will have 200+ units, each of which will come in at 6,000 square feet. And 1,150 to 2,000 of that real estate will comprise outdoor living space to really let you get an amazing view of Miami.

What is maybe even most impressive is that each unit will come with a multi-car garage and a patented “Dezervator” drive-in elevator. That way you can show off your amazing car in the living space and then take it for a spin when you need to without any issues.

Before this amazing building gets off the ground in 2026, Bentley and Dezer have teamed up to make the first-of-its-kind life-size floating speed form sculpture. This baby will be 4 feet high, 13 feet long, and 7 feet wide. This is to give the residence even more style and class than it already had.

To get a better sense of the project and how it came to be, check out our Q & A with the developer of the project Gil Dozer below.

How did Bentley come about?

After the success of the Porsche Design Tower and because of the parental relationship that the two companies share it became a natural evolution for us to work with the next luxury brand form the Volkswagens group.

What makes the building so unique?

Not even mentioning the Dezervator, the car elevator system that takes you and your car to your apartment, and not mentioning the swimming pools in every single private balcony, the building has a tremendous amount of unique features that have never been done in Miami such as outdoor showers, heated floors and automatic opening doors to the balcony, just to name a few.

Tell us some of the amenities that it offers?

You can find all the amenities you see in a 5-star hotel – from spa to treatment rooms, hair salon, a pet care facility, as well as activities for the kids with Racing Simulators and virtual reality experience.

How involved was Bentley in the design of the building?

We were very fortunate to work in this project with the same designers that design the automobiles.

Talk to us about what the building is made up of?

The building is made up of a collaboration of the world’s top architectures and designers, with only a certain execution that Dezer can add to create another world class building