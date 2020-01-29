Here Are the Best Super Bowl Commercials We’ve Seen (So Far)

For as much as the Super Bowl is about a football game, the commercials often get just as much attention. Over the years, many of the Super Bowl commercials have become iconic and made an impact on pop culture, including famous ones like Coke’s Mean Joe Greene spot, Apple’s 1984 ad, Reebok’s Terry Tate series, and Budweiser’s frogs and Clydesdale’s just to name a few. For Super Bowl 54 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, new commercials will try and live up to the hype of ones from past years.

And now you don’t have to wait until Super Bowl Sunday to see them either: More brands have started to release their commercials and preview spots early ahead of the Super Bowl. Here’s a look at some of the best 2020 Super Bowl commercials released so far.

Michelob ULTRA – Jimmy Works It Out

Former Men’s Journal cover star Jimmy Fallon appears in this commercial that puts him to the test when it comes to his fitness. Fallon works out alongside athletes like John Cena (another fellow MJ cover star), Usain Bolt, Brooks Koepka, and Kerri Walsh Jennings as he gets into shape.

MTN DEW Zero Sugar – As Good As The Original

Actors Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) and Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) star in this Mountain Dew ad that re-creates the iconic movie The Shining. Cranston plays the Jack Nicholson role, trying to draw out Ellis Ross and finishing it with a line that resembles the classic “Here’s Johnny!” from the film.

2020 Hyundai Sonata – Smaht Pahk

Avengers: Endgame star and May 2019 Men’s Journal cover guy Chris Evans joins up with fellow Massachusetts-born stars John Krasinski (Jack Ryan, A Quiet Place) and comedian Rachel Dratch (SNL) for a new commercial that really hits on Boston accents. Even Red Sox icon David “Big Papi” Ortiz gets in on the action as the three stars watch the new “smart car” park.

Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold – 6 for 6-Pack

This Super Bowl ad is working for a good cause: The commercial announces the “6 For 6-Pack program,” which has been established to help farmers transition to organic farming. Parts of sales for a 6-pack of Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold will go to farmers looking to transition to using organic farming and materials.

Heinz – Find The Goodness – Four at Once

Heinz brought in film director and writer Roman Coppola (Moonrise Kingdom) for this Stranger Things-like video, which puts four ads together at once on a split-screen—all playing out at the same time.

You can catch Super Bowl 54 when it airs this Sunday, Feb. 2, at 6:30 p.m. EST on FOX.

