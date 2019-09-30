



If you’re scrolling through your list of movies and TV shows and can’t quite find something to watch—don’t worry, we’re here to help. As summer turns to fall, it’s the perfect time to fire up something on Netflix, Amazon, or Hulu. Here’s a look at some of the top adventure movies, TV shows, and documentaries you can stream right now.

Free Solo – Hulu

If you haven’t seen Free Solo yet, you’re in luck: It’s now available to watch outside of a theater. The award-winning documentary following the story of climber Alex Honnold features a lot more than just rock climbing; it’s about love, life, anxiety, what it takes to try and conquer your fears, achieve your dreams, and more—and yes, it also has some of the most incredible rock climbing footage you’ve ever seen. Free Solo took home the Oscar for Best Feature Documentary and swept all seven categories it was nominated for at the Creative Emmys. This is one you can’t miss. Stream Free Solo at Netflix here.

Arctic – Amazon Prime

For this survival drama, actor Mads Mikkelsen shot for 19 straight days in freezing cold temperatures in the mountains of Iceland. The film follows Mikkelsen’s character as he tries to survive in the Arctic Circle after his plane crashes, forcing him to catch fish, avoid a polar bear, and more, as his health starts to fail from the cold. Mikkelsen told Men’s Journal that he filmed for up 15 hours per day on some shooting days and lost over 10 pounds during the shoot. “The cold was a constant cold. The only thing that saved me was the fact that I was constantly moving,” Mikkelsen said. “You don’t really feel the chill so much if you are staying active.” Stream Arctic at Amazon Prime here.

The Dawn Wall – Netflix

Like Free Solo, this film follows climbers trying to scale El Capitan. This time around it’s free climber Tommy Caldwell and his partner Kevin Jorgeson as they try and scale the 3,000-foot Dawn Wall in Yosemite National Park. For as much as the film is about Caldwell trying to climb the wall, it’s also about Caldwell overcoming some major trauma in his past life. The film won the 2018 SXSW Film Festival Audience Award. Stream The Dawn Wall at Netflix here.

Into the Wild – Showtime

Adapted from the book of the same name, the film follows the life of Christopher McCandless, who decided to give up his modern-day lifestyle, hitchhike to Alaska, and live off the land in the wilderness.

Sean Penn wrote, directed, and produced the film, while Emile Hirsch stars as McCandless. In September 2007, Matthew Powers wrote an article in Men’s Journal that examined the circumstances surrounding McCandless, digging into the science behind what might have killed him after spending over 100 days in the wild. Stream Into the Wild at Showtime here.

127 Hours – HBO / HBO Go

This survival drama tells the amazing true story of Aron Ralston (James Franco), who took a solo rock climbing trip and found himself trapped when his arm got caught under a boulder. After being stuck for five days and becoming both physically and mentally exhausted—and worried he might die—Ralston amputated his arm to escape. Franco was nominated for Best Actor at the Academy Awards for his role. Stream 127 Hours at HBO here.

NASA X – Hulu

Space is the final frontier, and NASA is working to explore it. This series goes behind-the-scenes of the space agency, going deep into the technology, spaceships, and innovations NASA is using to find out more about space and the stars. The show features interviews and profiles with NASA scientists, researchers, and engineers to reveal more about what the agency is doing. Stream NASA X at Hulu here.

12 Strong – HBO / HBO Go

In the days following the September 11th attacks, a special team of Green Berets was tasked with being the first troops sent into Afghanistan. To help accomplish their mission, these soldiers rode horses through the rough terrain of the mountains of Afghanistan and later were known as the “Horse Soldiers” platoon. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon, and Michael Peña and was filmed mainly in New Mexico, as well as in the White Sands National Monument. Stream 12 Strong at HBO here.