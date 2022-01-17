5 Best CBD Oils for Sleep and Insomnia in 2022

This is sponsored content. Men’s Journal is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below.

Proper sleep and good health go hand in hand. You need enough sleep to energize your body so you can get up and start your day. Getting quality sleep is not as simple as just putting your head on your pillow — at least not for those suffering from sleep disorders. Moreover, the realities of life are more complicated than this. Many people are suffering from different degrees of insomnia, and the culprits for this ailment may differ from person to person. Whatever the cause, CBD oil can work perfectly well to address this issue. However, finding the best CBD oil for sleep may not be that easy, especially with the sheer number of CBD products on the market.

There is no arguing that having enough quality sleep is a significant factor in determining your health. Not only that, but it also affects your appearance, thinking, and performance in your day-to-day activities. Both your body and mind need sleep to thrive, and in short, it is critically essential to your overall wellness.

In other words, if you care about your wellness, you will prioritize your sleep routine. Remember, holistic fitness encompasses both your physical and mental health, which means how well you sleep bears on these two critical areas of your health. Your brain controls your body and is the control room of your mental health. Therefore, if your brain breaks down, your body will be automatically affected. Thus, that is precisely the situation you want to avoid from happening. If your body cannot carry on due to lack of sleep, then expect that your mood will be altered as well.

Sleep is nature’s way of ensuring you rest your body to give room for regular regeneration and repair of damaged or old cells. The human brain needs a minimum of six hours of sleep every day to be optimally healthy and productive. Although that is the ideal, that is not always the case, especially for people with sleep disorders.

Unfortunately, when you start to age or get your emotions entangled in some mind-twisting issues or illness, sleep refuses to come quickly. Moreover, the hue and cry of modern-day life can stand in the way of your wellness.

We trust you do not want to give in to sleep denying ailments or situations. But with CBD oils, you can effortlessly get nerve-soothing sleep that will refresh you. This way, you can optimize your wellness.

Top 5 CBD Oils for Sleep on the Market In 2022:

After screening, we assessed each product based on our preset criteria. This stage was the most challenging phase, as we had to rank all of these products accurately. At last, we used the ranking to whittle them down to five.

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Full-Spectrum Sleep CBD Oil BudPop – Most Potent Sleep Aid CBD Tincture Hollyweed CBD – Best Formulation Sleep Tincture CBD Oil Cheef Botanicals – Highly Rated CBD Dose for Sleep FAB CBD – Top Flavors of CBD Oil

To make it a lot easier for you to make a choice, we have made head-to-head comparisons of our top five products. We matched each product against every one in the group, considering our preset vital factors.

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Full-Spectrum Sleep CBD Oil

Exhale Wellness is a household name in the alternative treatment products market. Over the years, both the brand and its products have enjoyed a very high reputation among consumers. This favor is not surprising, going by the potency of their products, as testified to by hundreds of customer reviews. This brand sitting at the top of this list of the best CBD oils for sleep is not by coincidence. Furthermore, their oils do not contain artificial substances that cause long-term side effects.

Also, their money-back guarantee to dissatisfied customers works in their favor. All of their products are third-party certified and are 100% natural. Moreover, all-organic products like the ones made by Exhale Wellness are less likely to cause complications.

At the same time, these products are legal to purchase and use. This brand’s CBD oils contain even less than the 0.3% THC level legally allowed.

Highlights

Easy Dosing: You can use Exhale Wellness’ full-spectrum CBD oil sublingually since it is the fastest route of action. You have to place the recommended drops under your tongue and hold them there for about one to two minutes. Although you can ingest it by swallowing, sublingual administration is the fastest in taking effect.

Uses Hemp Oil: Exhale Wellness’ full-spectrum CBD oil uses hemp seed oil as a carrier oil. This brand steers clear of the more common but less safe oils such as olive oil.

Certificate of Analysis: Knowing this assures you that you get what the product promises you. A laboratory analysis is essential for a product to enjoy consumers’ trust, and a brand is deemed reliable when they send their products to a third-party laboratory for testing.

Available Online: You can get these products online while seated in the comfort of your home or office. Plus, you can get all of the essential information you need about the products on their website. You can reach out to their customer service and make inquiries if the FAQs do not contain the answer to your question.

Pros

Full-spectrum CBD oil

100% natural ingredients

Non-GMO

Less than 0.3% THC

Well calibrated glass dropper

Clean CO2 extraction used

Free shipping

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available online

#2. BudPop: Most Potent Sleep Aid CBD Tincture

BudPop’s CBD tinctures are produced from U.S.-grown hemp. For now, the only CBD products you can use confidently are ones sourced from hemp grown on U.S. farms. You may want to know why BudPop is on this list, and it is simple — they are a credible brand that offers high-quality CBD oils at competitive prices.

In addition, this brand gives you two flavor options. It is available in Peppermint or the Natural flavor. The two flavors are 100% natural, meaning no preservatives or additives are included.

Highlights

Safely Extracted: This CBD oil is a popular, natural sleep aid that uses the best-known extraction method that preserves the pristineness of the extracted oil.

Goes Well with Food: BudPop’s CBD oils can be taken as a dietary regimen with other food. This feature is a massive advantage, as you can add it to your tea, soup, juice, etc. It will be beneficial if you have reasons to camouflage the taste or odor of the tincture.

100% Vegan: BudPop’s CBD oil is 100% vegan with no animal product traces.

Contains Coconut Oil: Despite what you might have read about coconut oil, the fact remains that it has its advantages. What is often mistaken as disadvantages of using MCTs are, in reality, limitations. However, you do not smoke or vape CBD products with any MCT as the carrier oil. Instead, you are to ingest them orally. With that said, coconut oil is one of the best oils that binds well with CBD.

30-Day Money-Back Guarantee: BudPop has a 30-day money-back guarantee for all of their products to reassure the consumers of the product’s efficacy. What does this mean? You can get back your money within 30 days of delivery if you are not satisfied with the product.

Pros

Two natural flavors

All-natural and organic

U.S.-grown hemp

Third-party lab tested

30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping within the U.S.

Cons

Only available on BudPop’s official website

#3. Hollyweed CBD: Best Formulation Sleep Tincture CBD Oil

Hollyweed’s full-spectrum CBD oil is one of their most popular products. It contains high strain CBD oil obtained from 100% naturally grown hemp. Like most high-quality CBD oil products, Hollyweed uses the CO2 extraction method, which is carried out in sterile conditions.

Likewise, the brand uses hemp seed oil as carrier oil, which is especially rich in essential vitamins like Omega 3, 6, and 9. So, it is packed with a rich base of fatty acids.

Beyond the efficacy of the product lies the efficiency of the company. After analyzing a series of online customer reviews, we found they are somewhat more clinical in taking care of after-sales issues. Furthermore, they handle it much better than most of their peers.

Highlights

Non-Psychoactive: Some people think CBD is automatically psychoactive because it is derived from cannabis, which is a misconception by many. Hollyweed CBD’s full-spectrum CBD oil does not have enough THC to make it psychoactive. Thus, you cannot get high by using it. Psychoactive products tamper with the brain and impede its functionality. As a result, it is not advisable to use psychoactive substances while driving or handling any machinery.

Easy to Digest: Hollyweed CBD’s full-spectrum CBD oil quickly digests when ingested. This happens because it contains hemp seed oil, which binds well with CBD. Mind you, not all CBD products digest well. Moreover, some of them can even cause indigestion.

Total Elevation: The CBD oil used for this product is specially refined. It is a high CBD-rich strain that is hygienically obtained from premium hemp. This natural sleep aid can help in getting the quality sleep you require to be present for all of life’s good moments.

Up to 3,000mg Strengths Packaged: This product gives you the most variety of choices regarding sizes. While most of its peers have 1,200mg to 1,500mg as their biggest size, Hollyweed CBD has a big 3,000mg variant. With this, you are at liberty to decide whether you want to buy something you will use for just a couple of weeks or something you will use for months. Moreover, it is something to consider if you want a vial big enough for the whole family.

Pros

Free shipping

Non-psychoactive

All organic

Available in a variety of potencies and sizes

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

No flavor options

#4. Cheef Botanicals: Highly Rated CBD Dose for Sleep

Cheef Botanicals is one of the frontrunners in the CBD market. They have a wide variety of CBD products produced using an eco-friendly method. Their products range from full-spectrum and broad-spectrum to isolate. All of them are pocket-friendly and 100% safe, with record-breaking safety evaluation results.

Their products are THC standard-compliant at below 0.3% content level. As a result, you can be sure it is almost impossible to experience psychoactive effects from using any of their products. For instance, using their full-spectrum CBD oil for sleep does not hinder you from carrying out your normal daily activities.

They also have first-class customer service. They offer help when you buy, decide on the dosage, and need after-sales support. The representatives answer your queries as soon as possible and satisfactorily solve most of your problems.

Finally, you can quickly get their products in every nook and cranny of the U.S., as they have the legal right to ship their products to all 50 states.

Highlights

Premium Colorado Hemp: The quality of the primary raw material is a significant factor in the quality of the final product. Therefore, Cheef Botanicals sources their hemp from the finest law-abiding Colorado farms. These farmers are guided by the same law that shows agricultural products to ensure crops are safely grown. These are naturally present in small amounts in the hemp plant, but some products contain higher concentrations to aid in sleep.

CO2 Extraction Process: This process guarantees a 100% preservation of the extracted oil. The process involves using a tube to channel oil from the plant directly. The procedure is simple — fluid and CO2 pressures pull the oil, and the tube effectively blocks oxygen. This way, no intrinsic component goes out, and no foreign element comes in. It is a big plus because it contributes immensely to the potency of the final product.

Transparency: Everything about this brand is available on their website. Do you want to know the results of their third-party laboratory tests? It is right there, posted on their website. The same thing goes for all of the ingredients used in making the products.

Pros

All organic

Ships to all states in the U.S.

Variety of strengths available

CO2 extraction process used

Competitive pricing system

Publicly available COAs

Cons

No flavor variants

#5. FAB CBD: Top Flavors of CBD Oil

FAB CBD’s full-spectrum CBD oils come in five different flavors — citrus, mint, natural, berry, and vanilla.

The sizing of their packages also spreads out. In short, they give you options and varieties in terms of flavor and size. You are free to select from various alternatives depending on your preferences and purchasing power.

FAB CBD oils have their origins in organically cultivated hemp extracts. The extraction method at FAB CBD protects the extracted oil such that no compound is at risk of getting lost. In the same way, no contamination gets to the extracted oil. So, you can always be sure about the safety of their products.

Highlights

Easy Instructions: This product includes well-spelled-out instructions in its packaging. Right there on the bottle, you have all of the instructions you need to use FAB CBD’s oil safely. There is no technical jargon and no ambiguous terminologies, so you can easily understand them. Also, a measured dropper is included in the packaging to make dosing fuss-free, correct, and safe.

Quantity and Value: FAB CBD’s full-spectrum CBD oil combines both the advantage of quantity and value, as it comes at different strengths and prices. In addition, even when you purchase the least strength, you still get the same premium value.

Easy Returns: FAB CBD has one of the best-organized arrangements for returning products. Just go to their website, file your claim, and it is done.

Available Online: You can purchase this product online, which means you can take full advantage of technology while buying FAB CBD’s oil. You do not have to travel any distance, long or short. All you have to do is place your order on your phone or computer, and within days, you will receive it.

Pros

Free shipping for orders of $99 or more

Non-GMO

30-day money-back guarantee

Multiple flavor options

Flexible pricing system

Cons

Only available online

How We Made This List Of Best CBD Oils & Tinctures For Better Sleep?

Making this list was both taxing and fulfilling. We broke down all of the information we gathered into phases. After that, we proceeded to the selection, screening, and trimming phases. We wanted to create a list of the best CBD oils on the market so you will not have to. We started with selecting almost every CBD brand and product drawn from the internet to get this. At this point, every product included in this phase earned its inclusion due to its credibility and quality.

What We Looked For

We started by drawing up a checklist containing carefully selected criteria that both the brand and the product must satisfy to make it to our list.

Ingredients: Since CBD oil is derived from hemp, we placed importance on looking at where the brand sourced it. Overall, all-natural products are always superior to those that contain synthetic substances. Most plants used by these brands come from Colorado hemp farms, which are compliant with the Federal Farm Bill and follow safety practices to ensure they grow the best hemp plants.

Since CBD oil is derived from hemp, we placed importance on looking at where the brand sourced it. Overall, all-natural products are always superior to those that contain synthetic substances. Most plants used by these brands come from Colorado hemp farms, which are compliant with the Federal Farm Bill and follow safety practices to ensure they grow the best hemp plants. Ratio and Balance: We also looked at the balance of the ingredients used in producing the products. For instance, some products use coconut oil or hemp seed oil. These oils have different qualities of fats, and their proportion to other ingredients matters. Hemp oil is better in terms of nutrient value since they contain Omega 3 fatty acids that are good for health.

We also looked at the balance of the ingredients used in producing the products. For instance, some products use coconut oil or hemp seed oil. These oils have different qualities of fats, and their proportion to other ingredients matters. Hemp oil is better in terms of nutrient value since they contain Omega 3 fatty acids that are good for health. Availability on the Market: In addition, we considered how easily accessible the product is to the consumer. There are brands with physical stores, but most CBD oil companies run their business online. Also, some brands deliver to all states within the U.S.; however, many companies only cater to selected states. Products that are only regionally available do not stand any chance with internationally available ones.

In addition, we considered how easily accessible the product is to the consumer. There are brands with physical stores, but most CBD oil companies run their business online. Also, some brands deliver to all states within the U.S.; however, many companies only cater to selected states. Products that are only regionally available do not stand any chance with internationally available ones. Online Consumer Reviews: Part of our rating stemmed from what we could scrape off the internet about each product. What consumers say about a product is a huge gauge of its reliability as a brand. So, we looked at ratings on the site and other social platforms.

Part of our rating stemmed from what we could scrape off the internet about each product. What consumers say about a product is a huge gauge of its reliability as a brand. So, we looked at ratings on the site and other social platforms. Packaging: Oil dosage, unlike gummies or capsules, is not easy to determine if a well-calibrated dropper is not available in the packaging. So, we strongly believe having a dropper is vital.

Factors to Consider Before Buying the Best CBD Oil for Sleep

Here are some guidelines to assist you when buying CBD oil for sleep. We understand you do not want to get it wrong, so we included this guide for your benefit.

Availability of Current COA

With the number of false claims in this industry, ensuring safety should be the top priority. Before buying any CBD oil, make sure you access the brand’s current and detailed Certificates of Analysis for all of their products. This way, you can confirm every claim and ensure your safety as well. Credible CBD brands post these results on their websites, putting customers at ease regarding the potency of their products.

Hemp Source

To a great extent, the kind of hemp used in producing the CBD product determines the quality of the final product. Do you want to be sure you are buying a high-quality product? Please check the source of the hemp used in the production. The best hemp, for now, is still organically grown U.S. hemp.

Honest Customer Reviews

We want you to know that not every review you find on the internet is honest. Some are sponsored and falsified to make the company look good. Neither of these is what you want. You want genuine and sincere customer reviews that can guide you on what to buy. How do you identify such reviews? Look out for assessments that mention specific strengths and weaknesses. Also, include those that do not exaggerate. Follow your instinct, and you will be able to tell when you read one. Moreover, do not just settle for the reviews on a company’s website, as you should also read reviews on blogs and social media platforms.

Check Other Ingredients

You need to know what other ingredients are used besides hemp. One of the reasons this is important is that it may contain something you are allergic to. Besides, the presence of some ingredients may mean high-quality or low-quality CBD oil. A pure CBD oil only contains the extract plus the binding agent. However, oils with added preservatives are less refined, thus resulting in less potency.

Return Policies

Knowing the company’s policies about returning purchased goods or asking for a refund is essential. Remember, you cannot rule out having complaints about purchased goods, especially if it does not work for you. Thus, you have to be prepared for when issues will arise. Understanding their policies before doing business with them would save you from an ugly experience.

Level of THC

Due to the Federal Farm Bill, all hemp-derived products must contain less than 0.3% of THC to be legally sold. So, you need to ensure the CBD oil you are looking to purchase follows these standards.

Frequently Asked Questions: Buy CBD for Sleep

Q1. Who can use CBD oil for sleep?

Virtually anyone can use CBD oil for sleep. After all, CBD oils are primarily supplementary medication and result from many years of research. Having said this, you need to know that people who are allergic to any of the given CBD oil ingredients may not use it. The same goes for people suffering from severe heart or respiratory diseases. Moreover, these people can only use CBD oils when a doctor prescribes them.

Q2. What is the difference between CBD oil and CBD tinctures?

To date, some people use these two terms interchangeably, but they are different. For CBD oil, there is the CBD plus the carrier oil. However, tinctures have a third component, which is alcohol.

Q3. Is CBD intended to help with sleep issues?

While CBD oils have a holistic use as a supplementary dietary regimen, brands have started to produce CBD products specifically for sleep. Therefore, the answer is no — CBD is not specifically made for sleep. However, you can use it for that reason.

Q4. Are CBD oils 100% safe?

As with any medication or alternative treatment, there are risks that you have to consider. If you are taking medication or have a severe illness, discuss it with your health professional. Most CBD oils are all-organic without additives. To answer the question, yes, CBD oils are generally safe for most people, provided you follow the instructions and stick to the limit.

Q5. Are CBD oils psychoactive?

No, CBD oils are not psychoactive. Most CBD products have less than the legally allowed 0.3% THC content. As a result, CBD oils will help you relax but not cause a “high.”

Q6. Can I use CBD oil with other medications?

That depends on the medication and the doctor’s advice. As with other supplements and drugs, seek your doctor’s advice when you have to combine them. Any mistake here can lead to adverse effects, so always be careful.

Conclusion

CBD oil for sleep is a great organic alternative to sleep medications. Moreover, you do not have to worry about overdose. Unlike medicines that often cause dependency, it will not happen with CBD oil, provided you use it properly. Your immunity tends to suffer when your body lacks restful sleep. CBD oils address the root cause of insomnia; furthermore, it affects the endocannabinoid system, which alters the body’s sleep-wake cycle. Aside from insomnia, you can also use CBD oils to manage pain, anxiety, and even nausea.

You can buy various oils in different potencies that will work according to your needs. These five brands are rated as selling the best CBD oils for sleep for good reasons. Apart from being a product of U.S.-grown hemp, they all contain terpenes. This compound activates anti-inflammatory effects and blocks numerous routes to creating potential sites for inflammation. This action is just one of the multiple ways CBD oils help manage pain and get you more sleep. Ultimately, the best method for taking CBD is the one that you prefer. If published research findings are anything to go by, CBD oil for sleep is a reality. We are now sure you know the best CBD oil for sleep on the market, so you can safely choose one without jeopardizing your health.

