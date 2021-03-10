We’re not the only country with binge-worthy spies and cops. These international TV series are worth the subtitles if you’re looking for some overseas action.

3 Bingeable International TV Series Worth the Subtitles

1. Deutschland 89

From: Germany

Summary: Check in on East German agent Martin Rauch as his side of the Berlin Wall nears collapse in 1989.

Why watch: QAnon? Ha! Revisit a time when everyone was legitimately paranoid.

How to watch: Stream on Hulu

2. Trapped

From: Iceland

Summary: Police find a dismembered body, exposing a sinister side of the country the tourism board doesn’t promote.

Why watch: It out-Fargos Fargo: more snow, more gruesome, more deadpan.

How to watch: Stream on Amazon Prime

3. Fauda

From: Israel

Summary: An Israeli agent un-retires to find a Hamas terrorist he thought he’d already killed, casting us into a world where tense showdowns set up super-tense showdowns.

Why watch: Sometimes you need a break from the stress in your life by watching a show that’s insanely stressful.

How to watch: Stream on Netflix

