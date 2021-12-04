Best Natural Over-The-Counter Sleep Aids Supplements Of 2021

This article was produced in partnership with Blue Ribbon Group

As humans, we spend almost a third of our lives sleeping. This natural occurring cycle is essential for the optimal function of our mind and body. But there come times when this blissful relaxation starts to slip away from us.

Sleeping disruptions are among the worst health conditions that a person can experience. They affect your physical and mental health, leaving you restless and unwilling to function. If you’re having trouble falling asleep, or end up waking up early with countless worries on your mind, maybe it is time for you to take action and try to find the best sleep aids that will help you sleep like a baby after a long time.

Top 5 Best Sleep Aids:

1. BudPop – Overall Best Sleep Aid Gummies, CBD + CBN

2. Performance Lab – Best Sleeping Pills For Insomnia & Anxiety

3. Hollis Nutrition – Natural Sleep Aids

4. The Genius Brand – Reliable Sleeping Pills For Old People

5. Zhou Nutrition – Strongest Over-The-Counter Sleep Aid

#1. BudPop – Overall Best Sleep Aid Gummies, CBD + CBN

Brand Overview

Founded in 2021, BudPop is a new brand that recently made its way into the CBD and THC industry but quickly managed to make an excellent name for itself. This brand is devoted to providing the best organic hemp products. With quality in mind, they carefully keep track of the whole production process, starting from the seedlings, cultivation, and handling, all the way to the best packaging practices and ensuring an excellent customer experience.

If you’re looking for a more exciting way to cope with your sleeping disorders than traditional pills and capsules, BudPop is here to deliver. It offers the best sleeping aid conveniently infused into flavorful CBD and CBN gummies.

Pros

• Vegan-friendly

• Tested at an independent third-party laboratory

• Organic ingredients

• GMO-free

• Free and fast shipping

Cons

• The presence of CBN makes these gummies slightly psychoactive

Features

CBN and CBD As Sleeping Aids

CBN is a potent sedating cannabinoid that offers a powerful and natural sleeping aid when combined with CBD. Both of these substances offer many health benefits, including sleep improvement, pain relief, and anti-inflammation. Even though both of them have expressed properties that affect the body’s overall wellness, CBN is far more powerful in terms of sleep regulation.

Transparency

If you’re particularly picky and want to check everything before consuming, you’ll find the excellent transparency that BudPop demonstrates very comforting. All of BudPop’s products undergo rigorous tests at independent third-party laboratories. The results of these tests are later published on the website, ensuring that everyone can access them and be fully aware of everything they’re about to consume.

Convenient Packaging

Each bottle contains 30 gummies, each packed with 25 mg and 10mg of CBD. The mixed berry flavor makes them very tasty, so you should be careful and try to refrain from overeating. The suggested dosage is 1 to 2 gummies every 6 hours.

Why Do We Recommend Sleep Gummies?

We strongly recommend BudPop’s Sleep Gummies as the best unconventional sleeping aid you can find online. They will elevate your mood and won’t make you feel as if you’re taking sleep medicine but simply enjoying a pack of tasty gummies. BudPop has made getting a good night’s sleep as simple as popping a candy to drift into the clouds.

Many users have found these gummies to be an excellent help to quickly fall asleep and reduce the frequency of mid-night awakenings. Apart from providing excellent effects, the gummies are also largely praised as a great alternative to traditional sleeping pills. Eating gummies instead of taking pills takes the severity of the whole situation.

⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of BudPop for the Best Offers

#2. Performance Lab – Best Sleeping Pills For Insomnia & Anxiety

Brand Overview

Performance Lab is a reputable brand that operates in the nutrition industry. It uses the most remarkable nutrition technologies and takes them one step further by working with ultramodern supplement designs and techniques. They pay great attention to picking out the perfect ingredients for their products. The well-thought-out ingredients contribute to greater potency, superior absorption, and innovative delivery systems that are clean, healthy, and easy to digest.

Performance Lab’s Sleep pills are designed to provide you with the best night’s sleep of your life. They feature natural ingredients that are guaranteed to experience more profound relaxation during sleep and help you wake up in the morning ready to perform.

Pros

• Natural low-dose of melatonin from CherryPURE Montmorency Tart Cherry

• GMP certified

• Prebiotic NutriCaps

• Excellent deals for purchasing larger supplies

• Fast shipping

Cons

• The recommended dosage of 2 to 4 capsules might be a bit strong for some users

Features

Designed For Performance

This might sound odd since the Sleep capsules are designed to promote sleep, but since better sleep provides your body more energy, these Sleep capsules will enhance your performance during the day. They encourage drowsiness, accelerate sleep, and soothe sleep-disruptive spasms. This allows your body to truly rest during the night and leaves you feeling energized and ready for the next day.

Healthy For Daily Use

Sleep capsules feature natural melatonin from CheryPURE Montmorency Tart Cherry, probiotic-cultivated NutriGenesis magnesium, and probiotic-infused NutriCaps. By using only premium ingredients, these pills offer a completely safe, non-habit-forming sleeping support without the side-effect of grogginess.

Easy To Swallow

The Sleep capsules are conveniently packed in easy-to-swallow 00-sized NutriCaps. The capsules are made from ultraclean pullulan and are 100% plant-based. They support and aid digestion while providing superior nutrient absorption.

These conveniently designed capsules should be taken in pairs of 2 to 4 capsules, 30 minutes before your bedtime. They should be taken daily to provide consistent sleeping patterns and total mind and body cell renewal.

Why Do We Recommend Sleeping Pills?

During our research, we’ve found countless testimonies from satisfied customers, claiming that the Sleep capsules were a life-changer for them. Many customers stated that these capsules have helped them fall asleep and reduced the frequency of waking up in the middle of the night.

Apart from excellent reviews, we also researched ingredients and found out that each of the carefully collected ingredients plays an essential role in regulating sleeping habits. These premium ingredients are thoughtfully put together in order to help you sleep deeply and rejuvenate your body.

⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Performance Lab for the Best Offers

#3. Hollis Nutrition – Natural Sleep Aids

Brand Overview

Hollis Nutrition is a Long Island-based company dedicated to providing genuine natural products that are safe for consumption. Since they recognize that wellness isn’t universal for everyone, they pay great attention to creating unique solutions for individual needs. They offer a wide range of products that will take care of you from the inside out.

Sleep Fairy is the brand’s unique product designed to aid sleep. It is formulated using clinically proven ingredients that will help your body balance the hormones, relieve stress and anxiety, allowing you to rest and relax.

Pros

• Suitable for vegans

• Free of GMOs, soy, gluten, and stearate

• Boosts productivity and performance

• 100% satisfaction guarantee

Cons

• You may experience grogginess as a side effect

Features

Sleep Enhancing Ingredients

Valerian

Each serving size of 2 vegetable capsules contains 200mg Valerian.

Valerian is a herb native to Europe and Asia. Its root is the main ingredient to many medications. It is often used for a large number of sleeping disorders, with the best performance against insomnia. Apart from its sleep-promoting properties, it is also an excellent help against anxiety and psychological stress since it acts as a sedative on the brain and nervous system.

GABA

Each Sleep Fairy serving size contains 200mg GABA.

GABA is the main inhibitory neurotransmitter of the CNS. Recent studies show that low GABA levels can contribute to overthinking, anxiety, and tension, leading to difficulty sleeping. It inhibits neural activity, reduces mental and physical stress, relieves anxiety, and induces sleep.

5-HTP

Each Sleep Fairy serving size contains 100mg 5-HTP.

5-HTP or 5-hydroxytryptophan is a chemical byproduct of L-tryptophan and can be converted to serotonin in the body. The serotonin can further be converted into melatonin, which plays an essential role in regulating sleep. Melatonin levels begin to rise in the evening to enhance sleep and drop in the morning to help you wake up.

5-HTP is used to treat depression, insomnia, and anxiety.

Why Do We Recommend Sleep Fairy?

Sleep Fairy is an excellent sleeping pill supplement. Its clinically proven formula is guaranteed to make you fall asleep faster and wake up more energized. Apart from its sleep-promoting properties, this product can also boost your productivity and performance by releasing all the tension you experience during the day. It will also elevate your mood by allowing you to relax and soothe any stress.

If the Sleeping Fairy fails to deliver, you can always ask for a full refund based on your experience.

⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Hollis Nutrition for the Best Offers

#4. The Genius Brand – Reliable Sleeping Pills For Old People

Brand Overview

The Genius Brand came into being as a result of a passionate vision of building a better supplement industry. The Genius team is dedicated to sourcing premium ingredients while following modern science. They believe that there are many great ingredients in nature that are still waiting to be discovered and made easy to digest and absorb.

The Genius Sleep Aid is a rather simple formula made from a handful of natural ingredients that stimulate and promote healthier sleep. According to the brand, it will help you fall asleep faster, improve the quality of your sleep, and help you wake up energized and refreshed.

Pros

• Natural ingredients that benefit your sleeping habits

• Non-habit-forming product with a small dose of Melatonin

• Suitable for vegetarians and vegans

Cons

• Contains rutaecarpine, which is still relatively unexplored

Features

Alleviates Stress And Anxiety

Stress and anxiety are the primal reasons for sleep deprivation in the first place. Worrying and overthinking can lead to constant tossing and turning in your bed and leave you feeling even more tired than when you’ve gone to sleep. The natural ingredients of Genius Sleep Aids can relieve stress and anxiety, help you forget about your troubles, and let you enjoy an untroubled sleep.

Supports Adrenal Health

Genius Sleep Aid features rutaecarpine in its list of ingredients. It is a bioactive alkaloid herb that boosts caffeine elimination from your body and enhances adrenal health. Apart from its enhanced properties in caffeine elimination, this herb is also clinically used to treat headaches, abdominal pain, postpartum hemorrhage, dysentery, and amenorrhea.

Non-Addictive And Drug-Free

The Genius formula is thoughtfully put together in a way that you won’t form a habit out of taking it while also being drug-free. Instead, it relies on natural ingredients to induce a sense of calmness and relaxation and let you enter deep restorative sleep.

Why Do We Recommend Genius Sleep Aid?

Coming from the reputable Genius Brand, the Genius Sleeping Aid is no exception from its prosperous portfolio. According to customer reviews, this sleeping supplement works excellent, and thousands of satisfied customers testify that it helped them change their lives.

The proven formula is relatively simple, with some high-quality natural ingredients that are well-known for their support of healthier sleep. L-Glycine, L-Theanine, and Melatonin are just a few of the natural ingredients that are excellent at promoting sleep.

⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of The Genius Brand for the Best Offers

#5. Zhou Nutrition – Strongest Over-The-Counter Sleep Aid

Brand Overview

We’re concluding our list of the best sleep aids with Zhou Nutrition’s Driftoff. Zhou is an established supplement brand that designs science-backed supplements that fuel the body and mind. The idea for Zhou came into being when a group of outdoor enthusiasts recognized the need for high-quality supplements but couldn’t find the quality that they were after. Therefore, they decided to take things into their own hands and started looking towards nature to provide the greatest sources of vitamins, minerals, and nutrients.

Driftoff is Zhou’s best supplement that allows you to relax fast and wake up refreshed without feeling drowsy. It features natural ingredients that are considered safe for regular consumption and won’t cause you to develop a habit out of taking the Driftoff pills.

Pros

• Manufactured with Good Manufacturing Practice

• Vegetarian-friendly

• Made in the USA

• Non-GMO, Gluten-free

Cons

• Less potent than competitors’ products

Features

Natural Ingredients

L-Tryptophan

Each Driftoff serving size of 2 capsules contains 100mg L-tryptophan.

L-Tryptophan is an essential amino acid that improves the process of protein production and stimulates certain brain-signaling chemicals. The L-tryptophan is processed into serotonin and therefore helps enhance your mood and sleeping habits. It’s an effective sleeping aid, but it’s also used for treating other conditions, including chronic pain, anxiety, depression, and PMS.

Passionflower

Each Driftoff serving size contains 100mg of Passionflower.

Passionflower or Passiflora incarnata is a traditional herbal sedative, anxiolytic, and a well-known sleep aid commonly used to treat different sleeping disturbances. Recent studies suggest it is a great help against insomnia and anxiety. It boosts the levels of GABA in your brain, therefore lowering brain activity and allowing you to indulge in a deeper and more relaxing sleep.

Lemon Balm (Leaf Extract)

Each Driftoff serving size contains 100mg lemon balm.

Lemon balm is yet another ingredient that is excellent at promoting better sleep. It eases the effects of insomnia and other sleeping disorders. When combined with valerian, which is another ingredient found in Sleep aids, lemon balm can help relieve restlessness. Studies show that a combined dose of lemon balm and valerian resulted in 70 to 80% improvement in symptoms from various sleeping disorders.

Why Do We Recommend Driftoff?

Driftoff is an excellent choice for anyone starting to experience insomnia or other sleeping disorders. It relies on natural ingredients to help you calm your mind, decrease restlessness, indulge in deeper sleep, and reduce anxiety. It helps your mind zone out of the stressful moments that are often replayed during the night and often result in sleepless nights of tossing and turning.

Its anxiety-relieving ingredients are also an excellent addition to this supplement since anxiety is the most common problem that keeps people up at night.

⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Zhou for the Best Offers

Prescription Sleeping Pills Buying Guide

If you’ve carefully read through our top picks for the best sleep aid but cannot make up your mind on the best option for you, there are a couple of things you might want to consider before making a decision.

First of all, think about what’s most convenient for you. Do you want to take pills, or are you more interested in fun ways to get rid of your sleep disorder with ease? If you’re not very fond of pills, BudPop’s Sleeping Gummies are an excellent choice that will regulate your sleeping patterns as well as improve your overall mood and attitude.

However, if you’re into more conventional solutions, the sleeping supplements we’ve reviewed in our list are great ways to surpass your troubles. All of them feature a natural approach to sleeping remedies, offer excellent results, and are easy and convenient for consumption.

If you’re looking to target a specific disorder, always carefully read the ingredient list of each product. Some products feature ingredients that are more efficient than others. Also, many ingredients are likely to help you with a number of other conditions, apart from sleeping disorders.

As anxiety is starting to take a significant toll on people’s health, it is very common for people with anxiety to experience sleeping problems. Therefore, if you suspect that your anxiety largely accounts for your sleeping issues, you should consider taking a sleeping aid that will help you target your anxiety instead of just putting you to sleep. Sleep Fairy, for example, features a lot of ingredients that are an excellent relief against anxiety, apart from their sleep-enhancing properties.

Tips For Better Sleep

Apart from natural supplements that will help you with your sleep, you should also consider a couple of simple activities and slight changes in your habits that may benefit your sleep in the long run.

Drink A Lot Of Fluids

Unlike alcohol which can interfere with your already disturbed sleeping habits, many other liquids can benefit your sleep. Warm milk, chamomile tea, and tart cherry juice are among the recommendations that might help you with sleeping troubles.

Warm milk is believed to be associated with chemicals that stimulate the effects of tryptophan on the brain. As tryptophan is converted into serotonin and serotonin into melatonin, the belief that warm milk promotes better sleep seems reasonable and justified.

As a common ingredient to many counter sleep aids supplements, chamomile tea can be very beneficial if you’re experiencing trouble sleeping. It features flavonoids that may interact with benzodiazepine receptors in the brain, reasonable for controlling the sleep-wake transition.

Research shows that tart cherry juice can increase sleeping time and sleep efficiency in people suffering from insomnia. It is accounted for by the increase of bioavailability of tryptophan and increased production of melatonin caused by drinking tart cherry juice.

Exercise

Engaging in physical activity and exhausting your body even slightly can contribute to better sleep. Moderate aerobic training can improve the nourishing slow-wave sleep, helping you indulge in a deeper sleep cycle.

If this makes you want to start exercising or have already committed to a daily exercise routine, keep in mind that exercising releases endorphins. Endorphin is a chemical that helps keep you awake and make you feel energized. So to ensure the best results, try to schedule your daily exercise earlier in the day. As engaging in physical activity can raise your core body temperature, resulting in further stimulation, avoiding exercise one to two hours before bedtime can significantly improve your sleeping habits.

Keep Cool

Your bedroom’s temperature can have a significant impact on your sleeping quality. Many research and surveys have found that keeping a cool temperature in your bedroom is essential to getting a good night’s sleep.

The ideal temperature for sleeping is thought to be around 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18.3 degrees Celsius). Still, the ideal sleeping temperature significantly differs between individuals, but if you’re struggling to get a good night’s sleep and experience hot flashes at night, you should consider lowering the room temperature and wearing light and breathable fabrics to bed.

Apart from regulating your body’s temperature, light pajamas will make you more comfortable in bed and further enhance the quality of your sleep.

Keep Your Bedroom Dark

As light disrupts the body clock and keeps your mind from entering a resting state, it is understandable that sleeping alongside light sources won’t improve sleep quality. Therefore, if you’re suffering from a sleeping disorder, the best thing you can do is avoid smart devices and completely blackout your bedroom.

Install Blackout Shades

If the street lights entering your bedroom are keeping you up all night, or in case you’re a daily sleeper, installing blackout shades will considerably benefit your sleep. Blackout shades are thick and heavy curtains specifically designed to block outside light from entering your bedroom.

Wear An Eye Mask

If you’re struggling with inside light sources or simply don’t want to install blackout shades, an eye mask will do the trick. An eye mask can also come as a great help if you sleep in the same room with a partner or your children that prefer to sleep with the TV on, as they will block all light from getting to your eyelids.

Avoid Blue Light Electronics

As blue light messes with your body’s ability to prepare for sleep more than any other color, you should consider avoiding using your smartphone, tablet, or laptop in bed. Blue light blocks melatonin, the key hormone that makes you feel sleepy, and instead makes you less drowsy and less likely to fall asleep fast.

Practice Healthy Eating Habits

Never go to bed hungry or overstuffed. The discomfort of experiencing hunger or overeating will make it harder for you to fall asleep. Apart from your eating habits, try to restrict drinking caffeinated beverages or alcohol prior to sleep. Caffeine and nicotine have stimulating effects that might take several hours to wear off, making you less likely to fall asleep.

Set Up A Sleeping Schedule

Since our bodies are highly susceptible to developing habits, sticking to a predefined schedule will eventually teach your body that a specific part of the day is the best time to sleep.

Our bodies have an internal clock called a circadian rhythm. This built-in clock is what regulates our sleeping patterns and habits by controlling the release of certain hormones that trigger the need for sleep. Going to bed at a different time every day can significantly disrupt your circadian rhythm, causing you to develop a sleeping disorder.

FAQs Related To Sleep Aids

Are There Any Side Effects Of Taking Sleeping Aids?

Sleeping aids, as well as all other medications, are likely to produce some side effects, even if you just recently started using them, or it is even your first time. The most common side effects include:

• Dizziness

• Constipation

• Nausea

• Headaches

• Grogginess

• Forgetfulness

• Loss of balance

If you are particularly sensitive or allergic to certain ingredients, you should always carefully read through the list of ingredients of each product to avoid any allergic reactions.

When Should I Reach Out For A Sleeping Aid?

If you’re experiencing sleeping troubles over an extended period of time, you should act fast and try to put an end to it. Reaching out for over-the-counter solutions can be a good idea, but it is always best to consult your doctor or physician first. They can advise you if you should try to make a couple of lifestyle adaptations before going for a supplement or prescription sleep aids. If you happen to need the help of a supplement, your doctor can help you decide on the best option.

Who Shouldn’t Take Sleeping Aids?

Sleeping pills aren’t recommended for older adults over 65 years of age. They have a greater risk of health problems related to sleeping remedies. As you get older, sleeping pills can stay in your system for extended periods of time, resulting in day-long sleepiness.

Pregnant women should restrain from taking a sleeping aid. Taking sleeping pills and many other medications aren’t safe for use during pregnancy since they can cross the placenta and cause harm to the fetus.

Sleeping pills are also not recommended for individuals with medical or mental disorders, people already taking other medications, and people with specific health conditions, including kidney disease, liver problems, low blood pressure, etc.

How Long Does It Take For Sleeping Aid To Kick In?

Sleeping aids tend to work pretty quickly – usually within the first 30 minutes after consumption. The speed at which these medications act can vary between different products and different potencies, and it also depends on your dosage. For best results and precise estimation, you should consult the manufacturer, your doctor, or a pharmacist.

Is Sleeping Aid Safe For Regular And Long-Term Use?

Many experts agree that sleeping aid shouldn’t be used regularly in the long term. Even though many sleeping supplements feature only natural ingredients and are marketed as non-addictive, your body may easily fall susceptible and adapt to the use of sleeping remedies. Even more, it is largely believed that extended use of sleeping aids may result in your body developing a tolerance to the product, requiring higher doses of it to produce the same effects.

There is no conclusive evidence proving the safety and efficacy of sleeping remedies taken regularly over an extended period of time.

Can Sleeping Aids Cause Anxiety?

When taken inappropriately, sleeping pills can cause side effects, including anxiety, dizziness, and dreamless sleep. Therefore, sleeping pills should only be taken with great precaution or after consulting a medical professional.

In Conclusion: How To Get Rid Of Sleep Disorders?

If you’re tired of staying up all night, endlessly counting sheep until early in the mornings, maybe it is time for you to say goodbye to the sheep and welcome some of the best sleeping aids in your life. Apart from leaving you restless and reluctant, sleep disorders can significantly impact your whole life, not just your physical health. That’s why it is very important that you work on these problems sooner than later and find a solution before they take a toll on your mental health.

When struggling with sleep disruptions, sleeping supplements can come as the best sleep aids possible. They are very easy and convenient to take, come in many shapes and forms, including even fruity gummies that will elevate your mood and help you forget about your worries and indulge in a good night’s sleep.

So, if you’re experiencing sleeping problems, we highly recommend that you consider some of the otc sleep aids we’ve reviewed above, especially from BudPop for its high quality gummies, and help your body regain its energy and strength once again.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!