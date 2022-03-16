This is sponsored content with Blue Ribbon Group. Men’s Journal is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below.

Although testosterone is referred to as the ‘male hormone,’ both men and women produce it. The only difference is that men tend to produce it in larger quantities than women. Testosterone plays a vital role in men’s overall health, especially during adolescence and adulthood, and its production continues throughout life but slowly diminishes as age sets in. The rate at which your testosterone production declines can also be influenced significantly by your mental health, diet, physical wellbeing, and general lifestyle.

The bottom line is that it is almost impossible for men to maintain high testosterone levels at every stage of their lives. Consequently, you may be reading this piece because you need some boost for your current testosterone levels. If our assumptions are correct, then you are in luck. Shortly, we’ll be introducing some of the best testosterone boosters on the market right now. We’ve done thorough research and tests to pick the best brands.

Our review starts with our top pick, Testoprime. For us, it presents the best chance for you to boost your testosterone levels with minimal adverse side effects. Testoprime contains natural testosterone boosting ingredients with little to no artificial additives.

You’ll equally find similar best natural testosterone boosters on our list if, for some reason, you choose not to buy our top pick.

Top 5 Testosterone Booster Products

1. TestoPrime: Overall Best Testosterone Booster, Editor’s Pick

2. Testogen: Most Popular Testosterone Supplement for Weight Loss

3. Testomax: Natural Testosterone Booster for Improved Sexual Performance

4. Prime Male: Top Shelf Testosterone Booster for Increased Sexual Drive

5. TestRx: Best Selling T-booster for Muscle Building

Check out what these products can do below.

#1. TestoPrime – Overall Best Testosterone Booster, Editor’s Pick

Like in a wolf pack, Testoprime is the “alpha” of the rest. It is a highly effective natural supplement that will flood your circulatory system with the much-needed testosterone.

TestoPrime is manufactured and packaged by Wolfson Brands. For over five years since its inception, the company has invested fortunes into testosterone research to ensure that they continue to produce top-notch supplements for its ever-growing market.

With TestoPrime, the company claims that you can draw back the hands of time and regain your youthful vigor.

According to TestoPrime’s website, a daily dose of four TestoPrime capsules can increase your body’s testosterone production levels by as much as 44%. The website also claims that this level of testosterone production will reduce your stress levels by up to 71.6%, burn fat, improve endurance, increase muscle strength, and improve energy levels.

TestoPrime’s capsules contain 12 natural ingredients: Panax ginseng, ashwagandha, and fenugreek herbs. With this explosion of nutrients, your body will figure out ways to improve its current rate of testosterone production naturally.

TestoPrime is non-GMO and does not contain chemical additives/allergens or unhealthy stimulants found in other testosterone boosters. This means that you do not require a unique prescription before using TestoPrime. You can visit their official website, place your order and take the prescribed number of capsules the company recommends.

On TrustPilot, TestoPrime has a 98% approval rating from several happy clients.

Highlights

TestoPrime is our top pick because of the following factors:

Bumper Packages: On the company’s official website, you can buy a single bottle of TestoPrime capsules, or you can subscribe for a monthly supply. You can subscribe for a one-month, two-month, or three months supply of your favorite testosterone booster. For a two-month supply, you’ll get one month free, and for the three months supply, you’ll get three months free. Each format comes with a corresponding discount, and it saves the stress of having to make new orders every time you run out of supplements.

No Prescriptions: TestoPrime comes from 100% natural ingredients. This means that you do not have to have a prescription to use the supplement. To enjoy boosted energy levels, all you have to do is visit the official website to make orders, and you are good to go. However, we recommend that you follow the dosage provided by the company. This will help you stay within the limits of the recommended daily dose.

Money-back Guarantee: You can use the product entirely risk-free for a stipulated period. If you find reasons to return the product and prove them, the company will refund you. To register your claims, you’ll need to contact customer support via the details provided on the website’s contact us page.

Scientifically Researched Formula: As earlier stated, TestoPrime invests a lot in third-party research on all of the ingredients found in their products. On the bottom part of the official website, you’ll find a detailed description of all of the studies conducted by different researchers to prove the efficacy of the products contained in TestoPrime.

Pros

• Top-notch customer service

• Money-back guarantee for all products

• Fortified with natural and clinically proven ingredients

• Third-party testing to confirm the quality of ingredients

• Bonus e-book on healthy living for every purchase

• Discounts on all bulk purchases

• Reverses the effects of low testosterone

Cons

• Over the counter sales may not be available

• Supplement may not replace hormonal therapy

#2. Testogen: Most Popular Testosterone Supplement for Weight Loss

Are you looking for a way to reverse the female-like features popping up in your body? Then Testogen is the supplement that you need. It is a powerful testosterone booster that’ll increase your natural testosterone levels and reverse the unpleasant effects of low testosterone. Furthermore, Testogen increases the production of free testosterone and ultimately slows down the conversion of testosterone to estrogen in the body.

Like TestoPrime, Testogen contains up to 11 carefully selected natural ingredients, including Korean red ginseng extracts, D-aspartic acid, and fenugreek. It is also bustling with special vitamins like K1, B6, and D3 and minerals like boron, magnesium, and zinc. These ingredients work alongside your body to boost the natural generation of helpful testosterone.

Testogen, according to the website, will help you get your drive back, and you’ll begin to feel great and energetic once again. Also, your workout routines will start to yield great results, and you’ll burn more fat in the process.

Furthermore, thanks to the zinc content of Testogen, you’ll experience improved mental health with less anxiety, depression, and improved focus. As a result, Testogen can enhance your sexual drive and confidence.

The Testogen website recommends that you take four capsules daily for effectiveness. However, it is essential to note that effects vary from person to person. Testogen works faster in some individuals and slowly in others. So be patient if you don’t experience an immediate impact. There are several discounts available to customers at different times. You can take advantage of these discounts every time you shop on Testogen’s official website.

Highlights

Food and Drug Administration Approved: MuscleClub, the company behind Testogen, claims to manufacture Testogen and other products under their flagship in FDA-approved facilities. This claim suggests that MuscleClub manufactures Testogen under the right conditions and processes. Hence you can expect a quality experience every time you take a Testogen capsule.

Easy to Use: With the right attitude and adherence to the recommended dose, Testogen is easy to use. Unlike hormonal therapy, all you have to do is take your daily amount of Testogen along with a robust exercise routine and diet to begin seeing the desired results.

All-natural Supplement: According to the official website, Testogen contains 100 percent natural ingredients that are thoroughly tested and verified. Some of these critical ingredients include zinc, fenugreek extracts, and D-aspartate. Together, they’ll help improve the natural process in the body associated with Testosterone production. Also, the website claims that using Testogen causes no adverse side effects.

Rapid results: According to the official website, you can expect to see changes in your testosterone levels in as little as two weeks. However, this claim might not be the same for every individual. Testogen ingredients work through natural pathways only, which may not be the same for everybody.

Pros

• Money-back guarantee – risk-free trial

• Quick results for reversal of low testosterone symptoms

• All-natural ingredients for the restoration of youthful vigor

• Discounts and bonuses on bulk purchases

• Free worldwide shipping

• FDA approved production facilities and CGMP compliant

• Simple daily dosage

Cons

• Limited availability

• Online sales only.

#3. Testomax: Natural Testosterone Booster for Improved Sexual Performance

This is Crazybulk’s brainchild. It is an effective and potent natural replacement for steroids and artificial testosterone boosters. It comes from 100 percent natural ingredients, and it helps you take your performance to the maximum level.

Also, you’ll enjoy improved muscle growth and a healthy sexual drive. The official website claims that Testomax can mimic the effects of using anabolic steroids (AS). AS(s) are artificial stimulants that quickly enhance muscular strength, boost gym performance, and increase energy. Unfortunately, these benefits come with adverse side effects that are not worth the risk.

However, with Testomax, you’ll get to enjoy all of the benefits mentioned above without harmful side effects. This is because Testomax contains the best natural testosterone-boosting ingredients. Each capsule contains D-aspartic acid alongside Korean red ginseng, nettle leaf, and fenugreek extracts.

These natural ingredients work with vitamins such as K1, B6, and D3 and minerals like boron, zinc, and magnesium.

The above combination helps you maintain a steady vitamin D and magnesium flow. These vital nutrients are essential to the continuous and stable testosterone production in males.

Crazybulk offers Testomax in single and combo packs. These packages come with discounts to help you save money every time you buy from the website. These discounts feature free express shipping. You’ll have up to 14 days to make an exchange or a return if you are not satisfied with the package delivered to you.

Highlights

Bulk Sales: On Crazybulk’s website, you can subscribe to any of their bumper packages to help you maintain a steady supply of supplements for an extended period. There’s the six months, three months, and a single month supply plan. You’ll get a complimentary bottle and a fantastic discount with every plan you choose.

These bulk purchases are essential to people ready to take testosterone boosting seriously without using steroids.

Approved Production Facility: There is currently no paperwork to back the claims on their website, but Crazybulk claims to manufacture all their supplements in facilities that meet the American FDA requirements. While this remains an unsubstantiated claim, it further adds to the reputation and quality that Testomax currently has.

Money-back Guarantee and Bonuses: Crazybulk is very confident in the potency of Testomax that they are willing to give you a window that allows you to use the product and return it if you have concerns. You can contact customer support to drop your complaints, and they will resolve them. Also, there are bumper bonuses and discounts for purchases every time you buy from Testomax’s official website.

Natural Ingredients: The manufacturers claim that Testomax can mimic the effects of anabolic steroids without their accompanying side effects. This is possible thanks to the plethora of natural ingredients in its makeup. These ingredients, such as zinc, vitamin K, fenugreek extract, and Korean red ginseng, have potent testosterone boosting capacities that can help you regain your vitality fast.

With Testomax, you’ll also enjoy free shipping of your package to your doorstep.

Pros

• Discounts and bonuses for all bulk purchases

• Natural testosterone boosting ingredients

• FDA approved production facilities

• Easy-to-follow doses

• 14-day money-back guarantee

• Currently, no reported side effects

• Fast and free shipping

Cons

• Results are not instant since the supplement follows a natural path

• Online sales only

#4. Prime Male: Top Shelf Testosterone Booster for Increased Sexual Drive

Do you want to hit your prime again? Are you tired of wasting your time in the gym? Do you want to regain your strength in the bedroom? If you answered ‘yes’ to all of these questions, then the Prime Male testosterone booster is what you need.

Prime Male contains natural ingredients that will give your libido a significant boost. This improved sexual drive comes with lean muscle growth and increased strength. You’ll also experience a drop in belly fat. Of course, your time in the gym will help this become a reality real fast.

Minerals and ingredients in Prime Male capsules will help improve your overall cardiovascular health by stabilizing your blood pressure and sugar level. A daily dose of Prime Male capsules, according to the website, will increase your energy levels to improve your performance and endurance. Your concentration and confidence levels will also receive a significant boost.

Prime Male helps men above 35 regain their sexual stamina and boost testosterone levels. Unfortunately, ingredients derived from animals boost the efficacy of Prime Male capsules, so they are not vegan-friendly. The main ingredients include D-aspartic acids, Mucuna pruriens extracts, red ginseng, and nettle root. You’ll also find minerals like magnesium, zinc, boron, and vitamins like B6, D3, and K12.

Bonuses and discounts are on offer for customers on the official website. Fast and free shipping are equally available. The company also leaves seven days open for you to return and receive refunds if you are not satisfied with the product that you received.

Highlights

Scientific Formulation: Prime Male scientifically addresses three significant blockages to the natural production of testosterone in the body.

Firstly, Prime Male contains a special amino acid called D-AA-CC. This amino acid triggers the brain’s hypothalamus to produce more Luteinizing hormone (LH). Studies have shown that LH plays a vital role in testosterone production in the testes.

Also, the zinc content of Prime Male stimulates the pituitary gland to produce LH, the study also shows.

Secondly, Prime Male’s magnesium and nettle root content deactivate the Sex Hormone binding globulin (SHBG) present in males. SHBG, which would have bound to free testosterone, is now attached to nettle root extracts, leaving you full of beneficial biologically available testosterone. Magnesium and boron have a similar effect on SHBG.

Lastly, Prime Male reduces the female hormone (estrogen and prolactin) content of the male body. The booster can do this thanks to its boron and luteolin content. A recent study shows that these substances reduce estrogen and increase testosterone production in males.

No Subscriptions: The company does not offer subscription services on its official website. This is a perfect situation for people who want to make a simple and easy one-time purchase. You’ll not have to worry about recurring monthly payments after making your first payment.

Global Shipping: Through FedEx, Usps, and Royal Mail, the company can ship all of its products across the globe. However, shipping may be slow in some regions. But you can pay for a fast shipping option if you need your supplement delivered to you fast.

Pros

• Natural libido and testosterone booster

• Simple supplement prescriptions

• Testosterone booster for adults above 30

• Natural alternative to gym performance enhancers

• Its stabilizes blood pressure and sugar levels

• Free global shipping on all orders

• Discounts and a seven-day return and refund policy

• Enhances the growth of lean muscles

Cons

• Not an option for vegans and vegetarians

#5. TestRx: Best Selling T-booster for Muscle Building

TestRx is a highly potent and natural testosterone booster for older adults in their 40s. It is the perfect supplement for men struggling with weight loss.

With a robust exercise routine alongside a daily dose of TestRx, you can achieve all your weight loss goals that previously seemed impossible.

Apart from gaining leaner muscles, TestRX helps increase your strength and overall stamina alongside improved energy levels and libido. Athletes and bodybuilders prefer TestRx because of its fast and fabulous effects.

While aging and inadequate nutrition account for most cases of dwindling testosterone, insufficient sleep is another factor that many people tend to ignore. TestRx supplements will help improve the quantity of sleep you get every night, and this will help enhance testosterone levels and protein synthesis that promotes muscle growth.

Also, the product contains enough vitamins and minerals that will help revitalize your body. TestRx is an all-natural testosterone booster with critical ingredients like magnesium aspartate, zinc monomethionine aspartate (ZMA), fenugreek seed extract, and D-aspartic acid. Its essential vitamins content includes K2, B6, and D3.

TestRX offers significant discounts on bulk orders. So essentially, the more you buy, the less you’ll end up saving. You can purchase supplements on the company’s official website, and we recommend that you do so fast as prices are constantly changing.

Highlights

Easy Online Shopping Service: The TestRx official website is easy to navigate. All payments made on the site are safe and secure. Also, they have robust customer support to help resolve complaints and queries in good time. Agents are available round the clock if you need them.

Money-back Guarantee: TestRx has a generous 67-day money guarantee. You can return the product and ask for a refund within this period if you are unsatisfied with your experience. You can register your displeasure with customer support.

Free shipping: The company is super selective about the products they ship for free. However, if you live in the United States, TestRx can be delivered directly to your doorstep.

Pros

• All-natural ingredients with no side effects

• Round the clock customer support and live chat

• Free shipping for some products

• No hidden fees or subscriptions

• 67-day money-back guarantee

• Perfect for athletes and bodybuilders.

• Discounts for bulk purchases

Cons

• Free shipping is available for bulk orders only

• Online purchase only

How We Came Up With Our List of Best Testosterone Boosting Supplements

To make our list, we searched for the top testosterone booster brands on the market. Based on the importance of testosterone in men, there are hundreds of testosterone brands to choose from. But unfortunately, not all of them are effective, safe, or trustworthy.

So, we examined each brand closely and created a checklist of ‘must-haves.’ We dropped boosters that did not have the required qualities on our checklist. In the end, our list contained a sizable number of brands, and some volunteers tested these products to confirm their efficacy, and we arrived at our top five testosterone booster brands.

What We Looked For in these T-Booster Pills

Some of the requirements on our checklist include:

• Product Testing: Great and efficient testosterone brands put all of their products through laboratory tests to help confirm their composition. Certificates to prove these tests are usually on display on the official website of these brands. These Certificates may differ from brand to brand, but they are always displayed for all to see. We dropped companies that didn’t discuss the laboratory tests conducted on their testosterone booster product.

• Ingredients: Also, we considered the ingredients used in making these boosters. Natural ingredients often indicate a safe product that’ll produce little to no side effects. Artificial ingredients may work faster, but they come with risks that are not worth it. So we selected brands that prioritize using natural ingredients while manufacturing testosterone boosters.

• Customer Service: It is one thing to have a great product; it is another to have excellent customer support to back it up. We considered customer feedback on the official website of our selected brands and other third-party review sites to get an idea of what customers think about these products. We dropped brands with bad ratings and poor feedback, and we continued with brands with good reviews.

• Experience and History: We considered company history and product track record when drawing up our list. Although these were not our primary criteria, they helped shape our final list of the best testosterone boosters. The longer a company has stayed on the scene, the more believable its claim becomes. Longevity is proof of stability and quality. People will not continue buying from brands that are hurting them.

After this research and screening process, we arrived at five brands that we believe have the best testosterone booster for you. So, let’s get right into what they can offer.

Factors to Consider Before Buying a Testosterone Booster

With so many testosterone brands out there, it sure can be confusing to choose a brand that’ll work for you. The guide below will act as a filter to help you choose only the best testosterone brands available.

So, here are important factors you should consider before buying a testosterone booster.

• Laboratory Testing

When you buy a testosterone supplement, ensure that you choose laboratory-tested and double verified products only. Unbiased and authentic third-party laboratories should conduct these tests. Look through the certificate of analysis for the chemical components of the booster. This way, you’ll have an idea of what you are putting in your body, and you’ll be able to confirm all of the manufacturer’s claims. It would help if you avoided brands that do not display a certificate of analysis on their website. There’s a chance that their products are fake and may be harmful to your health.

• Ingredients

The best testosterone boosters help improve natural testosterone production in males. However, these boosters do not contain the same ingredients. You should always look through the ingredients list before placing an order for a testosterone supplement. In specific terms, you should look for natural testosterone boosters like red ginseng, fenugreek, D-aspartic acid, ZMA, and ashwagandha.

It would be best to look for essential vitamins like K1, B6, and D3 and minerals like boron, magnesium, and zinc. Avoid products with traces of chemical additives and artificial enhancers. You can always trust the boosters we’ve already reviewed when in doubt.

• Dosage and Safety

When it comes to testosterone boosters, safety is always a concern. Brands always want to suppress the possible side effects of their products and elevate the positives about them. Before buying boosters from any brand, conduct research on the product to find potential side effects previous users might have had to endure. But be aware that overdosing on these boosters can sometimes create unintended side effects.

Ensure you stick to the recommended dose when you find a testosterone booster that works for you. You’ll find these instructions on the brand’s official website you have chosen.

• Avoid Third-party Websites

We previously stated “online sales” as a con in the reviews above, but this is not always the case. Sometimes, being restricted to buying from the official website alone can be a blessing. Over-the-counter sales and online retailers can sometimes sell fake supplements to you. So we’ll recommend that you buy from the official websites of the brand you choose or from sites like this one that links you back to the official website.

• Return Policies and Shipping

Before entering your card details at the checkout page, ensure that the brand can ship your product to your current location. Also, you’ll need to check the return and refund policies of the testosterone booster brand. All of these features will be important later in the future if you have a problem with your package.

Top Testosterone Booster Pills: FAQs

Q1. Are testosterone boosters worth the hype?

A study in 2015 suggests that testosterone boosters may or may not cause a rapid increase in men’s testosterone levels. However, most of the natural boosters contain B vitamins and zinc, which are natural energy boosters for men. These ingredients also increase the bioavailability of free testosterone in the blood.

Also, many testosterone boosters contain magnesium, D-aspartic acid, ZMA, which are known to boost exercise performance and recovery post exercise. Most testosterone supplements contain herbal elements; they are not fast fixes but they help men regain their vitality in the long run.

However, the FDA has not approved testosterone booster as a treatment for diseases. They are supplements and are not treatment options.

Q2. What are the side effects of testosterone supplements?

Increased testosterone levels in the blood can lead to a high red blood cell count. This situation can lead to a higher risk of heart diseases that may, in turn, trigger a heart attack or stroke. Excessive testosterone can also cause an increase in the size of your prostate, and this condition will make urination incredibly painful and difficult.

As a result, we recommend that you stick to the dosage that comes with the product when you choose to take a testosterone booster. Do not take an overdose in a bid to get a faster result; if you do, you’ll only find yourself in more trouble.

Q3. What are the benefits of taking testosterone boosters?

Testosterone levels are known to decrease as men age. However, you can delay this process and turn the associated symptoms around. This is possible through some fundamental lifestyle changes and testosterone boosters.

Testosterone supplements can help make your time in the gym a lot more rewarding. Low testosterone stops the growth of lean muscles and encourages fat accumulation. But as you begin to take boosters and you hit the gym more, the ingredients contained in the supplement begin to increase your testosterone levels so you can build bigger muscles and burn stubborn fat.

Also, boosters help to stop the production of female hormones that trigger the growth of “man boobs” or gynecomastia. Testosterone supplements will start an increased production of testosterone that will help reduce this disorder.

Lastly, testosterone boosters contain natural ingredients that are potent enough to improve your sexual drive, increase your energy and stamina, and resolve your frequent mood swings.

Q4. How long does it take for testosterone boosters to work?

According to studies, increased testosterone on sexual performance and libido only begins to show after three weeks of consistently consuming a booster. The peak stage comes at six weeks into using the supplement. At this stage, no further increments will occur regardless of how many pills you swallow.

Also, changes in ejaculation and erection may take up to 6 months to begin taking effect. Lastly, effects on your overall quality of life should be evident by the 4th week of consuming the supplement. But permanent benefits will take longer.

Q5. Is it legal to use testosterone boosters?

It is entirely legal to take natural testosterone supplements. There are no age restrictions or legal implications of taking testosterone boosters though men in their late 30s or early 40s are fond of taking it. These boosters are food supplements designed to provide your body with the essential nutrients required to restore your youthful vigor and vitality. They are safe and not addictive.

However, there might be an exemption for athletes who use anabolic steroids and boosters to increase their performances and stamina. This act is illegal and punishable by the sports federation and court of law. So if you are an athlete and you wish to take a testosterone booster, ensure that it does not contain any banned substance. The product’s certificate of analysis will give you full detail of the ingredients in the booster.

Q6. How can I boost my testosterone naturally?

To boost your testosterone production naturally, you’ll have to make some lifestyle changes:

First, you must begin to exercise regularly. Regular exercise triggers more production of testosterone in men. It also increases the quantity of free testosterone in the circulatory system.

Next, you need to make some drastic changes to your current diet routines. You’ll need to cut out carbs, sugars, and unhealthy fast foods as they contain chemicals that promote the production of the female sex hormone like estrogen. It would help if you ate more proteins and foods rich in zinc, magnesium, and boron.

You should cut down on stress and get all the rest you can get. It will help your body reset and begin a regeneration process.

Lastly, get some sun and vitamin D, or better still, take one of the natural supplements that we’ve reviewed above to help you deal with your shortage of vitamin D.

Q7. Can I buy testosterone boosters in retail stores?

Yes, there’s a chance that you’ll find retail stores selling these types of supplements. However, we do not recommend that you buy from them as there is a big chance that you’ll be purchasing a counterfeit product. And they always tend to be more expensive. We recommend that you buy directly from the manufacturer’s website like the ones we reviewed in this piece. Yes, you may have to wait for some days to receive your package, but at least you know you’ll be getting an original product that will live up to expectations.

Also, you’ll not have to leave the comfort of your home, as you can log onto the website anytime you want and place your order for as many supplements as you wish.

Q8. Can I take testosterone boosters while I am on other medications?

If you take natural boosters like the ones we reviewed in this article, you shouldn’t have major complications while taking other medications. However, before introducing a new supplement into your body, the wise step to take is to talk to your doctor. They’ll be in the best position to tell you if the supplement contains an ingredient that negatively reacts with your current medication.

This little step can save you from hurting yourself and throwing your immune system off balance.

Conclusion: 5 Best Brands for Boosting Testosterone Levels

TestoPrime, our top pick, is a natural and highly effective way to restore your lost youthful vigor and vitality completely. We believe it contains all of the right natural ingredients for boosting natural testosterone production, and so, it tops our list of best testosterone boosters.

However, the other best natural testosterone boosters on our list have a similar effect on users, so you should give them a try if you want to mix things up a little. Now that you have the best testosterone boosters at your fingertips, you no longer have to embark on endless internet searches to find the right supplement.

If you still wish to buy your supplements elsewhere, we recommend that you study our buying guide deeply. It will guide you and ensure that you do not end up buying a fake and ineffective testosterone booster. Always put your best interest first when it comes to buying supplements online.

Lastly, ensure that you consult your doctor before taking any supplement, including natural testosterone boosters. Most of the brands we reviewed do not require a prescription, but it is always safe to find out if the supplement contains any ingredient that’ll interfere with an underlying medical condition that you may have.

