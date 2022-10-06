This is sponsored content. Men’s Journal is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. Several casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you might want to go through your jurisdiction’s local laws and rules to have an idea of online gambling’s legality

Online poker tournaments are slowly exceeding the prize pools offered by even the biggest land-based casinos – so you can only imagine the live action going on at the best online poker sites.

Playing poker behind the screen helps you hide your emotions, so you might even experience better success playing online.

To that end, we’ve prepared a list of the biggest online poker sites you can join right now and ranked them based on their rakeback structure, high and low-stakes tournaments, and above all, the player traffic.

The best poker site turned out to be Ignition, but since there are various types of poker players, it may not be the best choice to suit your particular needs, so we recommend you check the rest as well.

Let’s get started.

Best Online Poker Sites

Ignition : Best online poker site overall

EveryGame : Best rakeback

Americas Cardroom : Best for high-stakes players

BetOnline : Best for poker-specific bonuses

Bovada : Best for beginners

Slots.lv : Best for poker jackpots

Cafe Casino : Best for free poker games

Red Dog : Wide range of video poker games

Cloudbet : Great selection of casino poker variants

SportsBetting.ag: Best poker welcome bonus

1. Ignition – Best Online Poker Site Overall

Pros:

Generous $1,500 deposit bonus

Fantastic platform for new or casual players

Anonymous seating to prevent targeting

Great selection of low and high-stakes tournaments

Casino with over 30 live dealers

Instant play and fully customizable poker software

Fast payouts for Bitcoin users

Cons:

Must deposit cash to view tables

This real money online poker brand launched in 2016, and it has been a smash-hit destination for poker players ever since.

Whether you’re looking for tournaments with high or low buy-ins, high traffic cash tables, and a solid casino section in-between your poker sessions — Ignition is the platform you must visit.

Poker Tournaments & Other Features: 5/5

Poker players can enjoy Texas Hold’em, Omaha, and Omaha Hi-Lo for both ring games and guaranteed (GTD) tournaments alike. Ignition also uses anonymous seating, which is a perfect feature for newbies as it protects them from more experienced players.

This is one of the best online poker brands in the US when it comes to tournaments, with variants including knockouts, satellites, turbos, and sit-and-go options.

Ignition offers dozens of daily contests, including a weekly $150,000 GTD tournament. Better yet, you can play in a monthly tourney with a prize pool of a stunning $1 million — the Monthly Milly. Of course, you will also find tournaments with buy-ins of $3, which is perfect for a casual gaming session.

Some of the more notable features include the Zone Poker (fast-fold) and the quick-seating option. Instead of scrolling through an endless list of tables until you find one, you can simply select your stake size, and Ignition will immediately find you a cash game. Besides, Ignition’s online poker software is fully customizable, and you can modify it the way you want.

That being said, Ignition might not be the perfect option if you’re a seasoned poker player looking to use advanced hand-tracking tools.

Banking Options: 4.5/5

Ignition offers eight methods for depositing money into your account, including most major credit cards, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and the rare offering of Zelle.

For withdrawals, players can choose from five different methods: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, wire transfer, and check by courier. The quickest payout speed here is less than 24 hours for cryptocurrencies.

However, keep in mind that Ignition levies specific fees for credit card deposits, depending on the type you choose to transact with.

Poker Bonus: 4.8/5

Ignition Casino offers one of the most valuable bonuses of any online gambling platform. New players depositing at least $20 with crypto on their first-ever deposit can claim a $3,000 poker and casino welcome bonus.

This is actually a 300% crypto match bonus up to $3,000 split between poker and casino (150% up to $1,500 for each).

The casino bonus comes with a 25x rollover, and the bonus for online poker is unlocked in increments. The bonus funds are unlocked at a rate of $1 for every 30 Ignition Miles earned.

(Each time a player exits cash games or tournaments, they are awarded Miles).

This roughly equals a 50% rakeback while the bonus is active — which pretty much makes up for the lack of an official rakeback structure.

Alternatively, new players depositing with credit cards can claim a 200% welcome deposit bonus of up to $2,000 for casino and poker.

Casino Offerings: 4.9/5

While Ignition has just about 120 games in its casino, including over 50 slots, all of them are high-quality games and mostly mainstream slot titles.

You’ll also uncover a few unusual table games, including craps and Teen Patti. They also have an excellent selection of virtual sports and specialties, including keno, bingo, and shooter games. And if you like a live casino, you will likely enjoy basking in Ignition’s 34 live dealer games.

>> Join Ignition to enjoy the most exciting poker tournaments with high prize pools and claim a $1,500 poker bonus on your first-ever deposit.

2. EveryGame – Highest Rakeback of all Online Poker Sites

Pros:

36% rakeback

Established online poker room, running for over 20 years

Good banking flexibility

200% poker deposit bonus plus 25 free spins

300+ casino games, including over 200 slots

Optional downloadable client with superb software quality

Cons:

Mobile game collection is not very extensive

Longtime poker players will likely remember this brand as Intertops, which impressively launched in 1996 as a sportsbook, making them one of the longest-running gambling sites in the world.

As our 2nd pick, Everygame’s online poker offerings are pretty impressive, providing 10 tournament variants and a weekly $10,000 GTD tournament.

Poker Tournaments & Other Features: 4.7/5

This US online poker site offers the three industry-standard real money poker games: Texas Hold’em, Omaha, and Omaha Hi-Lo, with no limit and pot limit options.

Tournaments include an impressive 10 different styles, including satellites, sit-and-go options, wipeouts, bounties, and many more.

Everygame also offers a weekly $10,000 GTD tournament every Sunday, freeroll tournaments, and entertaining location-themed tourneys, like Honolulu Brunch.

All things considered, this is yet another poker platform most suitable for recreational players, considering the traffic at high-stakes cash tables is low, and you’ll most likely only be able to join during peak hours.

Banking Options: 4.7/5

Everygame features 9 deposit methods, including all major credit cards, Bitcoin, Litecoin, and a few more cryptocurrencies.

They offer pretty much the same options for withdrawals (excluding cards), with the addition of wire transfers and a check by courier.

Poker Bonus: 5/5

If you are searching for real money poker sites solely for a high bonus, then this may be the best option for you.

New players at Everygame can enter the bonus code 1000EGP to claim an attractive 200% match up to $1,000 plus 25 free spins for several different slots, including “Tiger’s Claw” and “ChilliPop.”

The minimum deposit required is $25, and the bonus funds for poker are released in $5 increments for every 83.335 Frequent Player Points earned while you play online poker.

Beyond that, and probably the primary reason we ranked Everygame so high is its generous rakeback of 36%, which you won’t enjoy at other online poker websites.

Casino Offerings: 4.5/5

Gamblers can indulge in over 300 casino games, split between two gambling halls (Casino Red and Casino Classic), including 200+ of the world’s best online slots and a handful of table games.

However, it’s Everygame’s sportsbook that steals the show. This longest-running sportsbook provides over 36 markets with competitive odds, including international sports, entertainment options, and horse racing.

>> Join Everygame and use the code 1000EGP to claim a 200% match poker bonus on your first deposit.

3. Americas Cardroom – Best Poker Site for High Rollers

Pros:

20-plus year brand and original home of the Winning Poker Network

Over $12 million guaranteed in weekly GTD tournaments

Generous $2,000 welcome bonus

Five poker game variants, including Seven Card Stud

Casino with over 200 games and 17 live dealers

Encourages the use of professional poker tools

Cons:

Downloadable poker software required to play

Not suitable for newer players

Americas Cardroom (ACR) has been offering cash games and fantastic tournaments for over two decades. And they are the only poker site listed in this article to belong to — and they were the first home of — the famed Winning Poker Network.

ACR is one of the only online poker sites that does not offer instant play; however, their poker client is one of the best in the business.

They do offer a mobile poker app, though there are fewer game types provided on that platform, so most poker players use a PC to play cards at this historic site.

Poker Tournaments & Other Features: 5/5

This is arguably one of the largest online poker sites in the USA when it comes to variants and tournament styles, offering Texas Hold’em, Omaha, Omaha Hi-Lo, Seven Card Stud, Seven Card Stud Hi-Lo, and 32 Card Draw.

Ring game styles include full-ring, six and eight-max, heads-up, bomb pot, and short-stack, among many others. Tournaments include freezeouts, re-entry, re-buy, bounty knockout, turbo, hyper-turbo, satellite, four and six-max — you name it.

Americas Cardroom also holds a litany of daily and weekly tournaments, including freeroll tourneys and a $1 million GTD every Sunday. Twice a year, this poker platform offers a stunning $10 million GTD (January and July) and a $5 million GTD (April and October) tournament.

Besides, ACR is the original home of the Winning Poker Network, which is an elite global poker group. Though they offer international poker, they cater to US players the most.

So why isn’t it ranked 1st? Because it’s not exactly suitable for the bigger category of poker players — new ones. While there are a lot, and we mean a lot of tournaments, most of them require above-$50 buy-ins.

Banking Options: 4.5/5

Deposit methods at Americas Cardroom include MasterCard, American Express, Visa, and Discover, in addition to Bitcoin and over three dozen more cryptocurrencies.

Payout options include Bitcoin, e-wallets, check by courier, and MoneyGram. Crypto payouts range between 24 and 72 hours, which is pretty long compared to our top pick, Ignition.

Poker Bonus: 4.3/5

New players can capitalize on a 100% bonus of up to $2,000 for poker. Bonus funds are released in increments of $1 per every 27.5 award points earned playing real money poker.

Beyond that, we didn’t find any other poker-specific bonuses.

Casino Offerings: 4.5/5

ACR divides its casino games between three well-organized casinos: a slots-only casino, a classic casino with table games and specialties, and a live dealer casino with 17 tables.

This online gambling brand also offers a sportsbook with decent betting odds for most major sports and events.

While you won’t find all the bells and whistles here that you will at other online poker sites with sports betting options, like Bovada (listed below), Americas Cardroom does provide many international and niche options.

>> Get started gambling online at this world-renowned poker site by claiming a 100% welcome bonus of $2,000.

4. BetOnline – Best Poker Bonuses of all Online Poker Sites

Pros:

Poker room with unique variants

Many poker-specific promotions

Instant play and poker software for PC/iOS/Android

Casino with over 400 games

100% welcome offer up to $1,000

Quick payouts for crypto

Cons:

High processing fees on credit card deposits

Few big money GTD tourneys

In 2004, this online casino launched its sportsbook and racebook, followed by its dynamic poker platform in 2011.

Since then, BetOnline has been one of the biggest destinations to play poker online because of their tournament variants and generous match bonus for new players.

Poker Tournaments & Other Features: 4.5/5

Ring games and tournaments include Texas Hold’em, Omaha, Omaha Hi-Lo, and the unique offering of Seven Card Stud.

For Texas and Omaha, BetOnline features options of limit, pot limit, no limit, ante, capped, jackpot, straddle, and six-plus, among others.

They offer plenty of tournaments that run 24/7, including progressive bounties, though only a few break five figures.

Banking Options: 4.5/5

Impressively, BetOnline offers over 20 different banking options for deposits, including all major credit cards, wire transfers, USDC, Bitcoin, Avalanche, and many more altcoins. However, credit card deposits are attached to a 7.5% processing fee, so it’s best to use crypto here.

For payouts, players can choose wire transfer, money order, check by courier, Stellar, Bitcoin, and several more cryptocurrencies. All crypto payouts are usually delivered within minutes but might take up to 24 hours, depending on how busy the site is, which is a timeframe acceptable even at the best Bitcoin casinos.

Poker Bonus: 4.8/5

New players can claim a 100% first deposit bonus up to $1,000 for poker here. Enter the bonus code NEWBOL when depositing to trigger your 100% bonus. Every time you earn $50 in rake, BetOnline will release $5 of your bonus funds.

As you continue to play online poker, you’ll have the chance to win the Bad Beat jackpot — and BetOnline is basically the only place you’ll beg to lose with Aces full of Kings since you’ll win a jackpot usually worth over $50k.

There’s also the “one-million dollar opportunity” to turn your $10 into $1 million by joining BetOnline’s special Windfall tournament.

Casino Offerings: 5/5

If you are looking for the best online poker rooms with a stellar lineup of casino games, then BetOnline may be the perfect place.

Here, players can enjoy over 370 games, including over 250 slots, 40+ table games, and 23 specialties — including scratch cards, bingo, keno and more. If you prefer live dealers, there are over 20 live dealer games with blackjack, baccarat, and roulette variants.

BetOnline also provides a sportsbook with over three dozen betting markets — so it’s safe to say you’d be getting an all-around gambling experience should you decide to join here.

>> Get started at BetOnline and use the NEWBOL code to claim a 100% up to $1,000 poker bonus.

5. Bovada – Best Online Poker Room for New Players

Pros:

Instant play and downloadable poker software

Poker room with anonymous, quick seating

High-GTD tournaments

Fast payouts for crypto users

Sportsbook with over 50 sports markets

Cons:

Underwhelming poker bonus

Poker software allegedly lags

High deposit fees for credit cards

This proven online gambling site is another one-stop-shop for players of all stripes, offering online poker, a sportsbook, and a casino with live dealers. Bovada also offers two weekly six-figure GTD tournaments and a monthly million-dollar tourney.

Poker Tournaments & Other Features: 4.6/5

Players can enjoy ring games of no-limit, pot-limit, and fixed-limit for Texas Hold’em, Omaha, and Omaha Hi-Lo at this poker site.

Tournaments include single and multi-table options, sit-and-go, heads-up, six-max, and full-ring.

Bovada also features two weekly GTD tournaments for $100,000 and $150,000, respectively, alongside the big Monthly Milly tourney, held one Sunday per month with a prize pool of $1 million.

Since new players are protected with anonymous seating, Bovada is the best poker website for complete beginners. Additionally, this poker site is known for its MTTs, and you can join over 10 tourneys simultaneously if you’ve got the nerve to do it.

Though we must mention that few players have complained about Bovada’s online poker software being buggy, the site reported a fix on all issues, and this shouldn’t be a problem anymore.

Banking Options: 3.8/5

Bovada offers most major credit cards for deposits, as well as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Zelle. Players should use crypto to fund their accounts because some credit cards incur a fee of 15.9%, whereas cryptocurrency deposits have no fees.

For payouts, players can use Bitcoin, Bitcoin SV, Ethereum, or check by courier. Additionally, they offer Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin, both of which have a payout speed of just one hour or less — much faster than most online poker sites in the USA.

Poker Bonus: 4/5

New users can build their stacks with a 100% poker welcome deposit bonus. Enter the bonus code PWB500 for a 100% match up to $500.

Bonus funds are released in $5 increments for every 150 Rewards Points earned, which you can get by playing online poker ring games or tournaments.

Although up to $500 is a decent promotion (considering most players will deposit less), all other US online poker sites on this list offer a welcome bonus of at least up to $1,000.

Casino Offerings: 5/5

When you need a change of scenery, you’ll have over 200 games to choose from, including 40+ branded mainstream slots with progressive jackpots, a handful of table games, and around 40 live dealers with various stake sizes.

While all of this is impressive, Bovada’s sportsbook is world-renowned for offering dozens of betting markets and some of the best odds in the industry.

Here, players can bet on over 50 domestic and international sports leagues, rare entertainment offerings, including dedicated “Star Wars” and Marvel sections, esports, and numerous niche sports.

>> Click here to visit Bovada and use the code PWB500 when depositing to lock in that 100% up to $500 bonus.

How We Ranked the Top Online Poker Sites

Poker Tournaments & Other Features:

All of the best poker rooms offer ring games and tournaments, but we added points based on the value of the tourneys and any unique poker game variants, like Seven Card Stud.

Banking Options:

We weighed the number of options available to players along with the payout speed and processing fees when narrowing down our list of top poker sites for US players.

Poker Bonus:

We only included the best online poker sites that offered poker promos, giving them points based on the percentage match and value of the bonus. We also assessed the rakeback structure, but it wasn’t the biggest factor since some bonuses are worth more than a simple rakeback.

Casino Offerings:

We all love playing poker games — that’s a given — but sometimes, you might need a break from cards to play other casino games. We awarded points based on the number of games offered and any special options, like live dealers or a sportsbook.

Guide to Using the Best Online Poker Sites

Is it Safe to Play Real Money Poker Online?

Yes, it is safe to play online poker for real money as long as you do it on reputable online poker sites. Because your safety and security are our top priorities, we only included licensed and renowned online poker sites for you to play cards with peace of mind.

What are Guaranteed Tournaments?

Guaranteed tournaments or so-called GTD tourneys have a guaranteed prize pool, like a monthly million-dollar tournament. Even if the tourney lacks traffic and fails to reach its GTD target, the poker site will still allow you to play — even at its own expense.

Do Professionals Play at Real Money Poker Sites Online?

Yes, many professional poker players are reaping the benefits that the best online poker sites in the USA offer — and they’re a nightmare for new players.

However, if the online poker rooms have anonymous seating like Ignition, then the overall experience of recreational players won’t be affected (most likely). Some cardsharps target novice players online, and anonymous seating hinders them from doing this.

Do I Have to Download Mobile Poker Apps to Start Playing Poker Online?

No, this is not compulsory. Some online poker sites allow you to play poker directly from their website, while others have a dedicated app.

Sometimes, an online poker website may give you both options leaving you to decide which best suits you. You will observe that this is the case with most poker websites we recommend.

What is Texas Hold’em?

Texas Hold’em is the most popular variant among US poker players of all the poker games.

In poker, a hand is created of the best five cards. In Texas Hold’em, players have two pocket cards (personal cards) that other players cannot see. Through the rounds, five community cards are placed face-up on the table. Three on the flop, one on the turn, and one on the river.

Players must use both of their two pocket cards with three of the five cards on the table to form their best hand.

What is Omaha Hold’em?

Omaha is a lot like Texas, except a player receives four personal cards and can only use two of them with three table cards to create the best hand possible. This variant is a lot more unpredictable.

How Can I Choose the Best Online Poker Site for Me?

The best poker website for you depends on the type of player you are. If you’re a complete beginner, Ignition and Bovada are good options because of their anonymous tables. In contrast, Americas Cardroom is primarily suitable for high-stakes players since it offers a great range of high GTD tournaments and allows you to use hand tracking tools.

If you’re a grinder and generally play poker more than you should, Everygame’s 36% rakeback will come in handy.

Comparison of the Top 5 Biggest Online Poker Sites

Here is a quick recap of the top 5 US poker sites online and their unique features:

Ignition: This platform has the most traffic of all US poker sites, offering tournaments for both low and high-stakes players, anonymous seating, and an online casino with over 30 live dealers. Click here to get started at the best online poker site with a generous $3,000 poker and casino bonus.

EveryGame: Known as the most-established poker room, Everygame features the biggest 36% rakeback structure. To get started, you can use the code 1000EGP to claim a stellar 200% match bonus of up to $1,000 plus 25 free spins.

Americas Cardroom: A member of the elite Winning Poker Network, known for offering over $12 million in weekly GTD tournaments and the most variants for cash games. Visit ACR by clicking here to claim a 100% match bonus of up to $2,000.

BetOnline: This poker site features instant play and a downloadable poker client for PC along with mobile apps for iOS and Android devices. You’ll enjoy a great range of poker-specific bonuses here, including the 100% up to $1,000 welcome bonus (code: NEWBOL).

Bovada: US poker enthusiasts can enjoy a wide variety of big-money tournaments here, including their monthly million-dollar contest. Bovada is the perfect poker site for beginners, and you can use the code PWB500 for a 100% match up to $500 on your first deposit.

How to Get Started at the Best Online Poker Sites

Since we ranked Ignition as the best online poker room, we will walk you through creating an account with them. The process is more or less the same at all poker sites online.

Step 1: Create a Poker Account

Open Ignition and click the orange “ Join ” button in the upper right corner of the page

Fill out the box that pops up with your personal information

Accept the terms and conditions and click “Register”

Step 2: Check Your Phone

Ignition will send you a text message to verify your phone number

Check your phone and insert the code you received to confirm your phone

Step 3: Claim Your Bonus, Deposit & Play Poker

Open the cashier section

Select a payment method

Select a bonus from the drop-down menu

Enter all the required banking information (or scan the QR code for crypto)

Enter the amount you wish to deposit and click “Deposit”

You can now play online poker!

Ready to Start Playing at the Best Online Poker Sites?

We hope you enjoyed our in-depth online poker site reviews and that they provided you with enough information to decide which brand is best for you.

We chose Ignition as the absolute best out of all online poker sites because it hits high marks in all the categories we used to rate them. However, you may prefer Americas Cardroom if you’re a professional poker player or Bovada if you’re a beginner.

That said, it’s best to recheck our list of the best online poker sites and make an informed decision on which one is the best choice for you.

Once you get started, remember to gamble responsibly and don’t get carried away!

