Sundance Now via Prime Video

Love John Le Carre novels and miss Homeland at its best? Feast on this French spy series, which follows DGSE spies as they trot around the world (e.g. Iraq, Algeria, and Cambodia) engaging in international espionage. The brooding Matthieu Kassovitz (Ameilie) plays our handsome hero, who goes by the code name of Malotru. While undercover on assignment in Damascus, he makes the classic spy mistake of falling in love with Syrian professor Nadia Al Mansour (Zineb Triki).

Back in the office after six years abroad, Malotru makes an ill-advised call to Nadia to check in on her after—and the slipup sets off a series of events that will force him to collaborate with CIA and Russia in order to save his true love. The show’s creative process also lives on the edge: After meticulously building a detailed, realistic world over the course of the first five seasons, creator Eric Rochant continued to confound expectations by handing over the keys to audacious auteur Jacques Audiard (A Prophet, Rust and Bone) for its sixth—and final—season.

Yes, there is a U.S. version in the works—but why wait? For thriller fans, The Bureau is French bliss.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!