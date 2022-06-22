Netflix

This intense Israeli espionage drama takes its title from the Arabic word for “chaos”—and it’s all too apt. Fauda focuses on a team of Mista’arvim, the term used for Israeli combat soldiers who go undercover dressed as Arabs in order to carry out military operations.

The series, which recently announced its long-awaited fourth season, begins with a call of duty: After retiring from the Israeli Defense Force to grow grapes on a countryside vineyard with his family, Doron (Lior Raz) gets coaxed back into action when the arch-enemy he thought his unit killed turns up alive and is possibly planning to attend his brother’s wedding. Inspired by the real-life Hamas activist Ibrahim Hamed, it’s Tawfik’s complex and controversial characterization that helps set Fauda apart. It’s a sophisticated, suspenseful series that shines a light on both sides of the West Bank conflict.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!