What if Superman was an evil prick? The superhero genre gets the manically meta satire it deserves with exec producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s irreverent adaptation of Garth Ennis’ comic book, which is now in its third season.

It’s set in a universe where superpowered individuals called Supes are revered as godlike celebrities by the general public, but are actually sinister servants of the Vought corporation. However, an odd squad of vigilantes known as The Boys (led by Karl Urban as Billy Butcher) aims to expose the fake superheroes for the selfish pricks they really are.

It’s somewhat fitting that it’s the show’s villain, the toxically insecure yet apocalyptically arrogant Homelander (Antony Starr), who has become the show’s break-out star.

