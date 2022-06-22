AppleTV+

Think of Severance as Office Space meets Black Mirror meets Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Director Ben Stiller’s dystopian drama series takes work/life balance to the extreme. Mark (Adam Scott) leads an office of employees who have elected to have their memories surgically divided between their professional and personal lives. While it’s easy to see why that might seem like a desirable perk—who wants to bring their work home with them?—there’s a twisted twist.

When a missing colleague appears to Mark outside of the office making wild claims, Mark decides to investigate the terrifying truth about the creepy corporation he works for. What exactly does he do all day—and for who’s benefit? Boasting a stellar supporting cast including Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, and Christopher Walken, Severance is the complete package.

