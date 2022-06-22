HBO Max

Watch the throne! This Emmy-winning drama (which was recently renewed for a fourth season) focuses on the darkly dysfunctional Roy family, owners of the media conglomerate Waystar Royco. After the family’s patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) faces a health crisis, his scheming adult children jockey to replace him. The trouble is, Dad’s not quite ready to relinquish power—and may never be ready. While some viewers complain there’s no one to root for among the conniving cast of characters, they’re all enthralling to watch.

Jeremy Strong brings a tragic melancholy to his performance as presumptive heir Kendall Roy; Sarah Snook provokes as Siobhan “Shiv” Rou, whose liberal affectations are prone to evaporate when it suits her needs; and Kieran Culkin serves up snark and perversity as the rascally Roman Roy. Add the mentor-as-tormentor dynamic between Shiv’s cucked-but-cunning fiancé, Tom Wambagans (Matthew Macfayden), and Logan’s grand-nephew, Greg “The Egg” Hirsch (Nicholas Braun), and you’ve got a rare show without a weak link.

