Peacock

The wild, wild west keeps getting wilder! This massive hit from creator Taylor Sheridan (Sicario, Hell Or High Water) is like a more dude-friendly (and dude-ranch friendly) version of Dallas. Instead of oil kingpin J.R. Ewing, we’ve got patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest ranch in Montana—and will do anything to protect its holdings from land developers, America’s first national park, and the indigenous people who believe the land rightfully belongs to them.

In addition to borders issues and battles over cattle, there’s also plenty of Dutton family drama to go around—and no character is guaranteed to see the next day alive. Headstrong Dutton daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) has emerged as a fan favorite, thanks in no small part to her romance with ranch hand Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser, Men’s Journal April/May 2022 cover star). The show is such a cultural juggernaut that it’s inspired three spin-off series: 1883 stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as the Dutton’s 19th century ancestors, the forthcoming 1932 finds Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Dutton ancestors dealing with Prohibition and the Great Depression, and 6666 will feature Yellowstone’s drug dealer-turned-cowboy Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) at a cattle ranch in West Texas.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!