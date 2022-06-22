Starz

Claiming you watch a show about strippers for its compelling characters may sound like BS, but in this case—it’s iron-clad. Based on Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall’s play Pussy Valley, P-Valley initially and superficially resembles Hustlers and Showgirls in that it follows a newcomer—Autumn Knight (Erica Johnson)—being taken under the watchful wing of a veteran vixen, Mercedes (Brande Evans). But as it delves deeper into the on- and off-stage lives of dancers at a neon-lit strip club in Mississippi’s Dirty Delta, P-Valley proves to be a propulsive (and progressive—honestly!) noir drama.

Megan Thee Stallion just joined the cast on Season Two as Tina Snow, which also happens to be the name of her alter-ego and the title of her second EP.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!