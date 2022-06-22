HBO Max

If you’ve already binged The Sopranos and you constantly quote The Godfather trilogy, watching all seven seasons of this addictive Italian crime drama is an offer you can’t refuse. Set in the suburbs of Naples, Italy, in the 2010s, Gomorrah delves inside the Camorra, a Neapolitan crime syndicate headed up by Don Pietro, Savastano (Fortunato Cerlino) through the eyes of his trusted right-hand man Ciro Di Marzio (Marco D’Amore).

When Pietro is arrested and jailed, a power struggle breaks out among rival crews and a civil war sets off within the organization. Representing the old guard, Ciro soon finds himself clashing with the young guard—as led by the boss’s socialite son, Gennaro Savastano (Salvatore Esposito).

Alliances are formed and loyalties are tested—and that extends to the shows’ viewers as well as its characters. The most popular show in the history of Italian TV, Gomorrah has been exported to 190 countries and also spawned The Immortal, a 2019 spinoff movie that functions as both a prequel (telling Ciro’s origin story) and a setup for the show’s fifth season.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!