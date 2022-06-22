Disney+

Want to know how Ewan MacGregor aged into Alec Guinness? Taking place at a midway point between the events of the 2005 prequel Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and 1976’s Star Wars: A New Hope, this limited series finds a broken down Obi Wan hiding out on Tattoine as an ascendant Empire sends Inquisitors to track down and eradicate what’s left of the Jedi order.

Then there’s the matter of Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), who Obi Wan sliced and diced in battle. Yes, the series is full of fan service and nostalgia as Obi Wan bonds with young Princess Leia (Vivian Lyra Blair) and looks out for Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely) from a distance. While the fandom menace will never be 100% satisfied, it’s clear the Force is with this satisfying series. Fire up the light sabers!

