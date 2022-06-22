9. ‘I Think You Should Leave’ Watch it

Netflix

We have Saturday Night Live impresario Lorne Michaels to thank for the funniest sketch show on television. Many of the best sketches from I Think You Should Leave’s first season were creator Tim Robinson’s (then a writer for SNL) rejected pitches.

It’s ironic that ITSYL had its roots in humiliation: Much of the cringe comedy centers around a character making an awkward faux-pas, audaciously insisting they’re in the right, then doubling down to absurd lengths. If you only know the show from the ubiquitous meme of Robinson in a hot dog costume declaring, “We’re all trying to find the guy who did this!” (In the sketch, someone has just crashed a hot-dog shaped car into a menswear shop.) Do yourself a favor and check out this infinitely rewatchable show.

While the famous guest stars consistently crush it (like Tim Heidecker as an obnoxious party guest ruining a game of “Celebrity” with his obscure references, Bob Odenkirk as a winking weirdo in a diner, and Will Forte as an unhinged airplane passenger who’s waited decades to get revenge on the former baby who once disturbed his flight.

