8. Addams Family Values (1993)

In this sequel, a big part of the plot revolves around Wednesday (Christina Ricci) going to camp and being part of a Thanksgiving-themed play. All hell breaks loose when Wednesday turns the tables on an annoying camper and ends up lighting the entire set on fire before escaping camp. Hopefully your Thanksgiving celebration is a little less explosive.

