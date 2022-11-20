9. American Gangster (2007)

This true-life crime drama starring Denzel Washington as Frank Lucas has a couple Thanksgiving scenes. In the opening of the movie, Frank watches as his mentor gives out free turkeys to the people of Harlem to celebrate Thanksgiving. Later in the film, Frank takes revenge on a dirty police officer (Josh Brolin) by sending him a turkey in a cage on his doorstep for Thanksgiving—then blowing up his beloved sports car. Happy Thanksgiving!

