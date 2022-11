10. Funny People (2009)

In this film, which follows successful movie star George (Adam Sandler), his assistant Ira (Seth Rogen) invites him over for Thanksgiving dinner with his friends. George gives a speech everyone loves and enjoys a Thanksgiving meal with the group. It’s a feel-good Thanksgiving movie—with some vulgar jokes for good measure.

