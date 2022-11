5. Home for the Holidays (1995)

Directed by Jodie Foster, this film follows Claudia Larson (Holly Hunter), who goes home to Baltimore to spend Thanksgiving with her family after being laid off from her job as an art restorer. Family drama ensues over dinner (when does it not?). Other A-listers inlcude Robert Downey Jr., Anne Bancroft, Charles Durning, and Dylan McDermott.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!